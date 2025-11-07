 Delhi Govt To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired College Girls In Every District, Says Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh
Delhi Govt To Set Up Hostels For Visually Impaired College Girls In Every District, Says Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh

The minister made the announcement during an inspection of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences, a Delhi government senior secondary residential school located in Isapur village, Najafgarh.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

New Delhi: The Delhi government plans to set up hostels for visually impaired college girls in every district of the national capital, Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh said on Thursday.

During the visit, he held detailed discussions with officials and local residents about various educational and residential welfare schemes for students.

During the visit, he held detailed discussions with officials and local residents about various educational and residential welfare schemes for students.

Singh said that several hostels for school and college students across Delhi were shut down in the past due to the negligence of the previous government.

He also alleged that irregularities had been reported in coaching institutes meant to prepare students for competitive examinations.

According to a statement, the Isapur residential school was established for SC, OBC, minority, and orphan students, offering free accommodation, meals, uniforms, stationery, and medical services.

The school also provided vocational training and sports facilities for the holistic development of students, it stated.

However, it was closed in September 2024 due to the dilapidated condition of the building and lack of financial support. At the time of closure, nearly 800 students were enrolled against its capacity of 1,200, it read.

During the inspection, Singh said the government's focus is on ensuring quality education and a safe residential environment for children from underprivileged sections of society.

He added that the government is actively working to reopen closed hostels and build new ones to meet the needs of students.

The minister further said that a hostel for visually impaired college girls was inaugurated in Timarpur during the Sewa Pakhwada.

He added that the government also plans to reopen the Sanskar Ashram in Dilshad Garden and set up one hostel in each district of Delhi.

