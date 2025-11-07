Who Was Ajit Singh Chaudhary? 22-Year-Old Indian Medical Student Who Left Hostel To Buy Milk Found Dead After 19 Days

A 22-year-old Indian medical student, Ajit Singh Chaudhary, who had gone missing nearly three weeks ago in Ufa, Russia, was found dead in a dam on Thursday. Ajit, a resident of Kafanwada village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was pursuing his MBBS at Bashkir State Medical University.

What happened?

According to media reports, Ajit left his university hostel on October 19, 2025, at around 11 a.m., informing his friends that he was going out to buy milk. When he failed to return, his classmates and the university authorities launched a search for him and subsequently informed the local police. His clothes, shoes, and mobile phone were found near a riverbank shortly after his disappearance.

AIMSA has written to Hon’ble @DrSJaishankar & @BhajanlalBjp seeking repatriation of Ajit Chaudhary (22) an MBBS student from #Rajasthan who died in #Russia.His body was found in a dam near the White River after 19 days of being missing.@sidhant @rpbreakingnews @Lolita_TNIE pic.twitter.com/GDPMkOoojV — Dr Mohammad Momin Khan (@DrMohammadMomin) November 6, 2025

Body recovered after 19 days

After 19 days, Ajit's body was found in a dam near Ufa. The tragic development was conveyed by the Indian Embassy in Moscow, which is now coordinating the repatriation of his remains to India. The exact circumstances relating to Ajit's death are not yet known, and there is growing suspicion of foul play.

According to media reports, his family, which had sold their agricultural land to fund his medical education in Russia, is now demanding a thorough investigation by the Russian authorities.

The All India Medical Students’ Association (AIMSA), Foreign Medical Students Wing has written to the Ministry of External Affairs, requesting intervention in the case. The student body has sought clarity from Bashkir State Medical University and called for safety assurances for Indian students studying abroad.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy continues to work with Russian authorities to understand the circumstances of Ajit's death and expedite the return of his body to India.