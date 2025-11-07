Jakarta Mosque Explosions Inside School Complex Leave 54 Injured, Mostly Students | VIDEO | X

Jakarta: At least 54 people, most of them students, were injured after multiple explosions struck a mosque inside a high school complex during Friday prayers in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, authorities said. The incident took place at SMA 27, a state high school located within a navy compound in the city’s Kelapa Gading area.

Witnesses told local television channels that they heard at least two loud blasts around midday, just as the sermon had begun. Panic ensued as smoke filled the mosque and people rushed outside. City Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri confirmed that most injuries were caused by flying glass shards, with cases ranging from minor to serious.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Launch Investigation, Bomb Squad Deployed

Police have cordoned off the school and deployed a bomb squad to examine the scene. “We are still investigating, as this incident just occurred,” Asep told reporters. He said 20 students remain in hospital, including three with severe injuries, while others have been discharged after treatment, according to a report by the AP.

Authorities have also set up help desks at two hospitals to assist families searching for injured relatives. Local news network KompasTV reported ambulances lined up outside the school complex and police tape sealing off the area. Images circulating on social media indicated that the mosque itself did not suffer major structural damage.

‘Let the Authorities Work First’

Asep said the investigation was still in its early stages. “The initial data we have received indicates that about 54 people were affected. Some sustained minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged,” he said.

When asked about the cause of the blasts, Asep urged patience, adding, “Let the authorities work first. We will convey whatever the results are to the public once the investigation is completed.”

Police are yet to confirm whether the explosions were accidental or deliberate. The area remains sealed off as forensic teams continue to collect evidence.