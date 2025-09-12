 BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 Issued; Check Details Here
BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 Issued; Check Details Here

The tentative answer key for the Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) positions has been released by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) on the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Updated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 10:56 AM IST
article-image
BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025

BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has issued the tentative answer key for the Field Assistant (Agriculture Department) positions advertised under Adv No. 03/25. Those who qualify can obtain the answer key from the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Applicants can submit suggestions until September 23, 2025. The OMR-based written test (OMR-based) took place on August 10, 2025. The recruitment drive intends to fill 201 Field Assistant positions. Applications were accepted through May 23, 2025.

Read the official notice

How to Download the Bihar BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025?

Candidates should follow the steps mentioned below to view the answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Notice Board” section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, click on the “Field Assistant Answer Key 2025 (Advt. No. 03/2025)” link.

Step 4: After this, download the answer key PDF.

Step 5: Now, match the answers and calculated expected marks.

Step 6: Candidates can raise an objection in case of discrepancy.

BSSC Field Assistant Answer Key 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Educational qualification: Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or possess a Diploma in Agriculture from a recognised institute or university, as equivalent qualifications or other academic degrees will not be accepted for this post.

2. Age limit: The age criteria are as follows:

a. General/EWS category male candidates: 18 to 37 years

b. General category female candidates: 18 to 40 years

c. OBC/EBC categories male and female candidates:18 to 40 years

d. SC/ST categories male and female candidates: 18 to 42 years

Note: Bihar BSSC also provides age relaxation for the Field Assistant position as per their regulations.

BSSC Field Assistant 2025: Marking scheme

The marking scheme for the BSSC Field Assistant exam awards +4 marks for every correct answer, deducts 1 mark for each incorrect answer, and gives 0 marks for unattempted questions.

