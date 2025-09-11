UPSC Recruitment 2025: Last Chance To Apply For 84 Posts; Check Selection Process Here

UPSC Recruitment 2025 | upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end applications for the positions of Assistant Public Prosecutor, Lecturer, and others today, September 11, 2025. Applicants can apply for open positions on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 84 openings. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Public Prosecutor: 19

2. Public Prosecutor: 25

3. Lecturer (Botany): 8

4. Lecturer (Chemistry): 8

5. Lecturer (Economics): 2

6. Lecturer (History): 3

7. Lecturer (Home Science): 1

8. Lecturer (Physics): 6

9. Lecturer (Psychology): 1

10. Lecturer (Sociology): 3

11. Lecturer (Zoology): 8

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Salary structure

Lecturer salaries range from Rs. 52,700 to Rs. 1,66,700. The wage ranges for Public Prosecutor and Assistant Public Prosecutor are Rs. 56,100-1,77,500 and Rs. 44,900-1,42,400, respectively.

UPSC Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Apply Online” tab, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the ORA registration link and then register.

Step 4: Next, apply for the posts by filling out the form.

Step 5: Now, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 6: Download the form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The minimum qualifying marks in interviews are fixed category-wise, with Unreserved/Economically Weaker Section (UR/EWS) candidates required to secure 50 marks, Other Backwards Class (OBC) candidates needing 45 marks, and Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Benchmark Disability (SC/ST/PwBD) candidates required to obtain 40 marks. These criteria are applicable whether the selection is conducted solely through an interview or through a recruitment test followed by an interview.

Read the official notification here

UPSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 25 (except for female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates, who are excused from paying a fee).