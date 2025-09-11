Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Admit Card To Be Out Today; Check Exam Details Here

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025 | police.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card will be available today, September 11, 2025, by the Rajasthan Police. Aspirants can acquire the hall ticket via the Police Department's official websites at police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Police have already distributed the city slips on September 8, 2025.

Aspirants must verify the following information: the candidate's full name, roll number/registration number, exam date and day, exam shift timing, examination centre name and address, and the applicant's photograph and signature.

Note: Aspirants must make sure that their admit cards contain no spelling or factual errors. If found, they should immediately call the Rajasthan Police.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: How to download the admit card?

To verify and download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official websites of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the recruitment link.

Step 3: After this, click on the Rajasthan Police Constable Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 4: Next, enter the login credentials with accurate details.

Step 5: Now, the Rajasthan Police Constable Hall Ticket 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Aspirants should also be sure to bring the hall ticket to the examination centre, since no applicants will be permitted entry without first displaying the hall ticket at the security checkpoint.

Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Written Examination

The written exam will take place on September 13 (second shift) and 14 (two shifts). The recruiting drive is being held to fill 10,000 constable posts within the police force.

The written exam will consist of 150-mark questions, with applicants having two hours to finish it. Each question is worth one point, and incorrect responses will result in negative marking.