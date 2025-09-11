BOM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 350 Manager & Other Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here

BOM Recruitment 2025 | bankofmaharashtra.in

BOM Recruitment 2025: The Bank of Maharashtra (BOM) has started the online applications from qualified applicants for the positions of Manager, Senior Manager, Chief Manager, and others. Candidates may register on the official website of BOM at bankofmaharashtra.in until September 30, 2025. The recruitment effort intends to fill 350 posts.

BOM Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee and intimation charges vary by category. For candidates belonging to the UR, EWS, and OBC categories, the application fee is Rs. 1,000 with an additional GST of Rs. 180, making the total Rs. 1,180. For SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, the application fee is Rs. 100 with GST of Rs. 18, amounting to a total of Rs. 118.

Read the official notice here

BOM Recruitment 2025: How to apply for Senior Manager and other posts?

To apply for these posts, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BOM at bankofmaharashtra.in.

Step 2: Click on the Current Openings—Recruitment Project 2025-26 Phase II in scale II, III, IV, V, and VI, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, aspirants need to register themselves and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

BOM Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

The Bank of Maharashtra SO selection process will include an exam (if applicable) and a personal interview or conversation. The final selection will be based on interview marks of 100, with a minimum of 50 points (45 for SC/ST/PwBD) needed to pass. The bank can set up a written test based on the number of applications received.

BOM Recruitment 2025: Probation Period & Bond

The selected candidates will be placed on probation for a period of six months from the date of joining the Bank. As part of the appointment, there is a mandatory requirement to execute a service bond. For candidates appointed in Scale II, III, IV, V, and VI, the bond amount is Rs. 2.00 lakh, and the minimum service period required is two years.