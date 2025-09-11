Delhi University Gears Up For DUSU Elections 2025-26, Student Bodies Announce Candidates

Delhi University | File Pic

New Delhi: As Delhi University gears up for student union elections, major student organisations including the left-wing coalition on Thursday announced their candidates for the 2025-26 polls.

Marking a renewed push for female leadership on campus, two of the organisations have fielded women for the post of president for the September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI), after 17 years has nominated a female candidate, Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, for the post of president, calling it a "historic move" since no woman has held the post since 2008.

The Congress-backed NSUI has nominated Rahul Jhansla for the post of vice-president, Kabir for secretary and Lavkush Bhadana for joint secretary.

Aiming to retain dominance in Delhi University politics, the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has fielded Aryan Maan for president, Govind Tanwar for vice president, Kunal Choudhary for secretary, and Deepika Jha for joint secretary.

The left leaning SFI-AISA alliance said its panel represents an "alternative voice" against "money and muscle power" in campus politics.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA) fielded Anjali from Indraprastha College for Women as presidential candidate, Sohan Kumar as vice president, Abhinandana Pratyashi as secretary, and Abhishek Kumar as joint secretary.

The alliance highlighted its emphasis on issues such as women's safety, hostel facilities, metro concessions, and representation of marginalised communities.

The DUSU polls for the 2025-26 academic session will be held on September 18, with counting scheduled for the following day.

In the 2024 DUSU polls, NSUI made a comeback after a seven-year hiatus, winning two key positions -- president and joint secretary. The ABVP secured the vice president post and retained the secretary position, maintaining its presence in the union.

This year's polls are being held under strict measures against defacement of public property, in line with Lyngdoh Committee guidelines. Last year, counting was withheld by the Delhi High Court until such defacement was cleared.

On Wednesday, the high court again asked Delhi University to ensure that the elections are conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner, without misuse of vehicles or violation of rules. The court directed the university to file an affidavit by September 15, detailing the steps being taken to enforce election norms.

