Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Gifts Scooties To Class 12 Toppers

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday presented two-wheelers to the students, who topped the Class 12 examinations in government schools, in Madhya Pradesh.

This year, 7,832 students from various districts of the state, who topped the Class 12 examinations for the academic year 2024-25, will be rewarded under the scheme.

During the event in Bhopal, the Chief Minister even took a short ride as a pillion passenger on a two-wheeler driven by a girl student, Harshita Yadav.

Over a dozen students, like Harshita, received their scooties directly from the Chief Minister.

Several state ministers were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, he urged students to stay focused on their studies and assured them of all government support.

“Students in Madhya Pradesh government schools need not worry. Just concentrate on your studies and achieve your goals. The state government will provide all assistance. Apart from scooties and laptops, financial support will also be provided to those studying in foreign universities,” he said.

He further encouraged students to aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers, making both their families and the state proud.

“This scooty is a token of recognition for students’ talent and an encouragement to move further ahead in life,” he added.

The Free e-Scooty/ICES Scheme, under which the rewards are given, has been operational in the state since the academic session 2022–23.

In February this year, 7,900 meritorious students from government schools received free scooties.

Students are eligible if they have studied as regular candidates in government higher secondary schools managed by the School Education Department or the Tribal Affairs Department and have topped their Class 12 board examinations in any stream.

During the occasion, CM Yadav also transferred Rs 61 crore via Direct Benefit Transfer to the bank accounts of 20,37,439 girls from Classes 7 to 12 under the sanitation and hygiene initiative of ‘Samagra Shiksha’.

Under this programme, girl students in government schools will receive Rs 300 annually to support personal health and hygiene.