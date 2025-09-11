DUSU Elections 2025: ABVP, NSUI Announce Candidates Ahead Of September 18 Polls

Delhi: Delhi University is getting ready for Students' Union polls again on September 18, 2025, with the two leading rivals - Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and National Students' Union of India (NSUI), announcing their panels officially.

The ABVP, which currently holds the president’s post, will be banking on continuity as it fields Aryan Maan for the top position. Alongside him, the group has named Govind Tanvar for vice president, Kunal Choudhary for secretary, and Deepika Jha for joint secretary. The panel reflects ABVP’s effort to retain its hold on one of the country’s most high-profile student unions.

Provisional List of Candidate President

Provisional List of Candidate Vice-President

Provisional List of Candidate Secretary

Provisional List of Candidate Joint Secretary

On the other hand, the NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party, has unveiled a panel led by Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, who will contest for the president’s seat. The party has also nominated Rahul Jhansla for vice president, Kabir for secretary, and Lavkush Bhadana for joint secretary. For NSUI, which has failed to impress in the last few years, the coming polls are a chance to rebuild their relationship with students and try a revival.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls have never been a campus issue. Perceived as a miniature of national politics, the outcome is keenly followed as an indicator of the temperament of the youth vote. This time, issues concerning students such as hostel facilities, library infrastructure, campus security, and fee structure are likely to take over the campaigns.