Telangana Shocker: Class 10 Student Collapses, Dies After Ear & Nose Bleeding On School Ground - VIDEO Surfaces

Class 10 Student Collapses, Dies After Ear & Nose Bleeding On School Ground | X

Hanumakonda, September 11: In a shocking incident, a class 10 student collapsed and died in a private school in Telangana's Hanumakonda district. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed inside the school and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the student collapses on the ground, while many other students and the teacher are also present on the spot.

There are reports that the tragic incident occurred at a private school in the Nayeemnagar area of Hanumakonda district headquarters. The class 10 student who has been identified as Jayant (15) died suddenly after collapsing on the school ground.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident occurred when Jayanth was playing on the ground along with the other students. He suddenly fell unconscious and began bleeding from his ears and nose. The incident caused panic among the other students present at the spot. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared that the boy had already died before reaching the hospital.

Jayanth's parents, however, accused the teacher and the school staff of negligence. They also alleged that the teachers had beaten their son brutally due to which he lost his life. They also demanded strict action against those responsible for their son's death.

As per reports, the police have taken note of the parents' allegations and have initiated an investigation into the matter. The exact cause of Jayanth's sudden death is not known yet, however, it will be confirmed after the post-mortem report comes. The police will take action as per the findings in the report.

Read Also Betma Student Dies After Cardiac Arrest On Playground

Similar Incident

In another incident, an 11-year-old girl died of a sudden cardiac arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Betma. The incident occurred when the girl was playing at her school after which she suddenly fell to the ground due to the cardiac arrest. The deceased has been identified as Lakshita Patel and was studying in class 6. She was a student of Era Academy School which is located in Betma.