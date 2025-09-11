 Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: 73 Valid Nominations Filed For 4 Key Posts; Final List To Be Notified Today
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: 73 Valid Nominations Filed For 4 Key Posts; Final List To Be Notified Today

PTIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Delhi University Students' Union 2025 Elections: 73 Valid Nominations Filed For 4 Key Posts; Final List To Be Notified Today

New Delhi: This year's Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections is a crowded arena, with 82 students filing nominations for the four central panel posts till the deadline on Wednesday. After scrutiny, 73 were found valid, officials said.

Details

The presidency remains the most keenly contested position, drawing 24 aspirants. Three nominations were rejected and 21 cleared for the post.

For vice president, 15 out of 18 candidates were allowed to stay in the race. The secretary's post saw 21 applications, with 20 declared valid, while 17 of 19 nominations for joint secretary were accepted.

The final list of contestants will be notified on Thursday after the withdrawal process concludes. Elections are set for September 18 and counting will be held the next day. Around 2.75 lakh students are eligible to cast their votes.

Polling for the four central panel posts will be conducted via electronic voting machines, while college-level elections will use ballot papers.

Student organisations have also begun zeroing in on their nominees. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said six of its members have filed nominations, with four to be finalised for the central panel on September 11.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said eight aspirants have filed papers, and its final panel will be declared Thursday.

Left-backed AISA and SFI have already announced a seat-sharing pact, with AISA contesting president and joint secretary and SFI fielding candidates for vice president and secretary.

This year's polls are being held under strict measures against defacement of public property, in line with Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

Last year, counting was withheld by the Delhi High Court until such defacement was cleared.

On Wednesday, the high court again asked Delhi University to ensure that the elections are conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner, without misuse of vehicles or violation of rules.

The court directed the university to file an affidavit by September 15, detailing the steps being taken to enforce election norms.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

