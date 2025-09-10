Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families

DU Financial Support Scheme 2025 | File Image

DU Financial Support Scheme 2025: The Delhi University (DU) has announced its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for 2025-26 to support economically disadvantaged students. The program, launched for the first time in 2022, seeks to offer partial or complete fee waivers to undergraduate and postgraduate students to continue their education without a financial burden.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme is available to regular UG and PG students of DU departments, institutes, constituent colleges, BTech courses (including CIC), five-year integrated law programmes, SOL, and NCWEB.

Fee Waiver Details:

Annual family income up to ₹4 lakh: 100% waiver (up to ₹15,000)

Annual family income ₹4–8 lakh: 50% waiver (up to ₹10,000)

DU Notification |

Application Process and Documents

The application process will start today, September 10, 2025, and the students can apply at du.ac.in and dsw.du.ac.in. There is a need to provide EWS/OBC-NCL or income certificates, self-attested ITRs (if submitted), PAN cards of family members, bonafide certificate, latest fee receipt, and bank passbook or cancelled cheque, among others.

Objective and Impact

The FSS 2025 is part of DU’s effort to make higher education more inclusive and accessible, ensuring that deserving students are not deprived of opportunities due to financial constraints.

DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off Released for BCom, BA Prog; Admissions Begin On September 9

Delhi University (DU) Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has declared the special drive cut-off list for BCom and BA (Programme) courses for the 2025-26 session. The list is for candidates who were found eligible but failed to gain admission in previous cut-offs.

Applicants listed in the special drive cut-off can start the online admission procedure from September 9, 2025. The cut-off list and admission information is on DU's official website at du.ac.in.