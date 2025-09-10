 Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families

Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families

DU Financial Support Scheme 2025: Delhi University has announced its Financial Support Scheme 2025-26 to assist economically weaker students with partial or full fee waivers. Applications opened on September 10, 2025, through the official DU portals, requiring income and identity documents for eligibility.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
DU Financial Support Scheme 2025 | File Image

DU Financial Support Scheme 2025: The Delhi University (DU) has announced its Financial Support Scheme (FSS) for 2025-26 to support economically disadvantaged students. The program, launched for the first time in 2022, seeks to offer partial or complete fee waivers to undergraduate and postgraduate students to continue their education without a financial burden.

Who Can Apply?

The scheme is available to regular UG and PG students of DU departments, institutes, constituent colleges, BTech courses (including CIC), five-year integrated law programmes, SOL, and NCWEB.

Fee Waiver Details:

FPJ Shorts
Shocking Scenes! St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players And An Official Robbed At Gunpoint In Barbados During CPL 2025
Shocking Scenes! St Kitts & Nevis Patriots Players And An Official Robbed At Gunpoint In Barbados During CPL 2025
Mumbai Crime: 71-Year-Old Man Robbed Of Gold Ring & Cash In Bhandup; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 71-Year-Old Man Robbed Of Gold Ring & Cash In Bhandup; Case Registered
BD Somani International School Marks 13th Annual ‘Squash A Mile’, Raises Over ₹23.5 Lakh For Cancer Care
BD Somani International School Marks 13th Annual ‘Squash A Mile’, Raises Over ₹23.5 Lakh For Cancer Care
Kunickaa Sadanand & Kumar Sanu's Affair Was Very Toxic, Reveals Her Son Ayaan Lall: 'She Looked At Him As Soulmate'
Kunickaa Sadanand & Kumar Sanu's Affair Was Very Toxic, Reveals Her Son Ayaan Lall: 'She Looked At Him As Soulmate'

Annual family income up to ₹4 lakh: 100% waiver (up to ₹15,000)

Annual family income ₹4–8 lakh: 50% waiver (up to ₹10,000)

DU Notification

DU Notification |

Application Process and Documents

The application process will start today, September 10, 2025, and the students can apply at du.ac.in and dsw.du.ac.in. There is a need to provide EWS/OBC-NCL or income certificates, self-attested ITRs (if submitted), PAN cards of family members, bonafide certificate, latest fee receipt, and bank passbook or cancelled cheque, among others.

Objective and Impact

The FSS 2025 is part of DU’s effort to make higher education more inclusive and accessible, ensuring that deserving students are not deprived of opportunities due to financial constraints.

Read Also
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For...
article-image

DU NCWEB Special Drive Cut-Off Released for BCom, BA Prog; Admissions Begin On September 9

Delhi University (DU) Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has declared the special drive cut-off list for BCom and BA (Programme) courses for the 2025-26 session. The list is for candidates who were found eligible but failed to gain admission in previous cut-offs.

Applicants listed in the special drive cut-off can start the online admission procedure from September 9, 2025. The cut-off list and admission information is on DU's official website at du.ac.in.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BD Somani International School Marks 13th Annual ‘Squash A Mile’, Raises Over ₹23.5 Lakh For...

BD Somani International School Marks 13th Annual ‘Squash A Mile’, Raises Over ₹23.5 Lakh For...

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window For Engineer/Officer Grade A Underway;...

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window For Engineer/Officer Grade A Underway;...

Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families

Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families

Maharashtra Schools Directed To Form Student Clubs By September 15

Maharashtra Schools Directed To Form Student Clubs By September 15

APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15

APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15