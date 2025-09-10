 IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window For Engineer/Officer Grade A Underway; Check Details Here
The online applications for qualified applicants for the positions of Engineer/Officer (Grade A) is now underway by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL).

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025 | Canva

IOCL Grade A recruitment 2025: Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started the online applications for qualified applicants for the positions of Engineer/Officer (Grade A). Eligible candidates can apply for the positions on iocl.com until September 21, 2025.

IOCL Grade A recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Starting date of online application: 05.09.2025

2. Last date to apply: 21.09.2025 till 1700 hrs

3. Admit card date: 17.10.2025

4. CBT date: 31.10.2025

IOCL Grade A recruitment 2025: Application fees

SC/ST/PwBD applicants are not required to pay the application fee. Those applying in categories other than SC/ST/PwBD are required to pay a fee of Rs 500.

IOCL Grade A recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To fill out the application for the IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.

Step 2: Go to Careers and then click the Latest Job Opening, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, under Recruitment of Engineers/Officers (Grade - A), click on the application link.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply

IOCL Grade A recruitment 2025: Selection process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the Computer-Based Test, Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT), and Personal Interview.

IOCL Grade A recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must have a full-time B.Tech or BE degree from an accredited university in the relevant engineering discipline. Applicants from the General, EWS, and OBC-NCL categories should have a minimum of 65%, while SC, ST, and PwBD aspirants must have 55%. As of July 1, 2025, the age restriction for General and EWS applicants is 26 years, with age relaxations available for protected groups.

Read the official notice here

IOCL Grade A recruitment 2025: Serve bond

Candidates selected as Engineers or Officers will be required to execute a bond to serve the Corporation for a minimum period of three years from the date of joining. The bond amount varies according to the candidate's category: for General category candidates, the amount is Rs. Three Lakhs only, while for EWS, OBC (NCL), SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, the bond amount is Rs. Fifty Thousand only.

