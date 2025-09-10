APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15

APSC AE Notification 2025 | Canva

APSC AE Notification 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued a notification for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) positions at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) under Advt. No. 31/2025. Qualified aspirants can submit applications for the positions on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in between September 15 and October 14, 2025.

APSC AE Notification 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 50 vacancies. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 40

2. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 5

3. Assistant Engineer (Chemical): 5

Note: The pay scale for the post is ₹30,000 to ₹1,10,000 per month with a Grade Pay of ₹12,700 under Pay Band – 4. In addition, employees are entitled to other allowances as admissible to Assam State Government employees from time to time.

APSC AE Notification 2025: Application fees

The application fee structure is as follows:

1. General category, the application fee is ₹250 along with a processing fee of ₹47.20, making the total payable amount ₹297.20.

2. OBC/IVOBC candidates, the application fee is ₹150 plus the same processing fee of ₹47.20, bringing the total to ₹197.20.

3. SC, ST, BPL, and PwBD categories, there is no application fee, and only the processing fee of ₹47.20 is applicable, making the total ₹47.20.

APSC AE Notification 2025: Documents required

At the time of the interview, candidates must produce the hard copy of the online application along with the following original documents/certificates:

1. Class X/XII Admit Card, Pass Certificate, or Marksheet

2. Certificates and Mark sheets of all examinations from HSLC onwards up to the qualifying examination

3. B.E./B.Tech/Part A & B of AMIE certificate

4. Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC/MOBC)

5. BPL certificate

6. Declaration Form-A

Read the official notification here

APSC AE Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Candidate must be an Indian Citizen and a permanent resident of Assam.

2. Valid Permanent Resident Certificate of Assam (issued for education/employment purposes), or Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

3. B.E./B.Tech in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering from an AICTE-recognised institute. OR

4. Part A & B of AMIE (India) in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering, enrolled on or before 31.05.2013.

5. PwBD candidates must have a benchmark disability of 40% or more.

6. Candidates already in regular Govt. service (permanent/temporary) in Assam must upload a certificate from their competent authority and a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

7. As per Govt. Notification No. ABP.69/2019/17 dated 06.11.2019, candidates must submit a declaration in Form-A regarding compliance with “Small Family Norms.”