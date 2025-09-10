 APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAPSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15

APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15

A notification for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) positions at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) under Advt. No. 31/2025 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on the official website.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image
APSC AE Notification 2025 | Canva

APSC AE Notification 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has issued a notification for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) positions at the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) under Advt. No. 31/2025. Qualified aspirants can submit applications for the positions on the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in between September 15 and October 14, 2025.

APSC AE Notification 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 50 vacancies. The post-wise details are:

1. Assistant Engineer (Civil): 40

FPJ Shorts
APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15
APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15
RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And Process Here
RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And Process Here
Odisha Man Held In Kandhamal For Raping Class 9 Girl Inside Car After Offering Lift During Ganesh Idol Immersion Visit
Odisha Man Held In Kandhamal For Raping Class 9 Girl Inside Car After Offering Lift During Ganesh Idol Immersion Visit
'Is It True That People Sh*t On Streets In India?' US YouTuber Asks Mumbai Transwoman, Here's How She Responded:
'Is It True That People Sh*t On Streets In India?' US YouTuber Asks Mumbai Transwoman, Here's How She Responded:

2. Assistant Engineer (Mechanical): 5

3. Assistant Engineer (Chemical): 5

Note: The pay scale for the post is ₹30,000 to ₹1,10,000 per month with a Grade Pay of ₹12,700 under Pay Band – 4. In addition, employees are entitled to other allowances as admissible to Assam State Government employees from time to time.

Read Also
UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway
article-image

APSC AE Notification 2025: Application fees

The application fee structure is as follows:

1. General category, the application fee is ₹250 along with a processing fee of ₹47.20, making the total payable amount ₹297.20.

2. OBC/IVOBC candidates, the application fee is ₹150 plus the same processing fee of ₹47.20, bringing the total to ₹197.20.

3. SC, ST, BPL, and PwBD categories, there is no application fee, and only the processing fee of ₹47.20 is applicable, making the total ₹47.20.

APSC AE Notification 2025: Documents required

At the time of the interview, candidates must produce the hard copy of the online application along with the following original documents/certificates:

1. Class X/XII Admit Card, Pass Certificate, or Marksheet

2. Certificates and Mark sheets of all examinations from HSLC onwards up to the qualifying examination

3. B.E./B.Tech/Part A & B of AMIE certificate

4. Caste certificate (SC/ST/OBC/MOBC)

5. BPL certificate

6. Declaration Form-A

Read the official notification here

APSC AE Notification 2025: Eligibility Criteria

1. Candidate must be an Indian Citizen and a permanent resident of Assam.

2. Valid Permanent Resident Certificate of Assam (issued for education/employment purposes), or Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

3. B.E./B.Tech in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering from an AICTE-recognised institute. OR

4. Part A & B of AMIE (India) in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering, enrolled on or before 31.05.2013.

5. PwBD candidates must have a benchmark disability of 40% or more.

6. Candidates already in regular Govt. service (permanent/temporary) in Assam must upload a certificate from their competent authority and a No Objection Certificate (NOC).

7. As per Govt. Notification No. ABP.69/2019/17 dated 06.11.2019, candidates must submit a declaration in Form-A regarding compliance with “Small Family Norms.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15

APSC AE Notification 2025 Released; Registration Process Starts From September 15

RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And...

RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And...

Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal

Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Join Launch Of IIM-Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus On...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Join Launch Of IIM-Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus On...

University Of Canberra’s UC T10 Cricket Challenge Concludes In Bengaluru; St Joseph’s And...

University Of Canberra’s UC T10 Cricket Challenge Concludes In Bengaluru; St Joseph’s And...