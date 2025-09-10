BD Somani International School Marks 13th Annual ‘Squash A Mile’, Raises Over ₹23.5 Lakh For Cancer Care

Squash A Mile

Mumbai: BD Somani International School commemorated the 13th annual “Squash A Mile” (SAM) event on Sunday, September 7, at the Bombay Gymkhana, Mumbai. A fundraiser for the V Care Foundation, a voluntary organisation dedicated to cancer care, was guided and supported by Principal Navroz Billimoria, Vice Principal Shalini Sharma, IGCSE Coordinator Kaizeen Jehangir, and CAS Coordinator Saiti Datta. Teachers and students joined the run, held to raise awareness and funds for patients battling cancer.

A team of students - Thea Ajoomal, Rianna Holland, Sohaya Ahuja, Mahika Jain, Tanvi Patel, Ananya Mehra, Shloka Patel, Ananya Dalal, and Imaan Virji took the lead in organising the event with the belief that “We can make a difference.”

In 2024, the same team raised nearly ₹39,00,000, supporting more than 300 patients. For 2025, contributions are still ongoing, with over ₹23,50,000 raised so far. The school observed the efforts do not stop once the run is over, with students contributing to increase support for cancer treatment.

In the 13 years that have passed, the initiative has raised over ₹3,00,00,000 and has given instant medical aid to more than 4,500 patients.

The SAM initiative was established in 2012 by Rhea and Rohaan Advani, siblings who were inspired by their mother, a cancer survivor, Renuka Advani. Together with the V Care Foundation, they began an endeavour to create awareness and donate funds to impoverished cancer patients.

V Care, which has supported over 10,81,000 patients in the last five years, continues to extend financial, emotional, and informational guidance to patients and families. The foundation currently works with several hospitals including Tata Memorial, ACTREC, Jaslok, Breach Candy, and Lilavati in Mumbai, along with cancer centres in Assam, Kolhapur, Varanasi, Mullanpur, and Kathmandu.