 IIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s KKala To Launch Creative Leadership PGDM In Performing Arts
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s KKala To Launch Creative Leadership PGDM In Performing Arts

IIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s KKala To Launch Creative Leadership PGDM In Performing Arts

The programme is tailored for aspiring leaders in the performing arts, creative entrepreneurs and visionary artists who want to combine artistic innovation with business leadership, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:43 PM IST
article-image
IIM Mumbai | X (@IIMMumbai)

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Kkala, founded by singer Kailash Kher, to launch a one-year `Postgraduate Diploma in Creative Leadership for the performing arts' from June 2026.

The programme is tailored for aspiring leaders in the performing arts, creative entrepreneurs and visionary artists who want to combine artistic innovation with business leadership, IIM Mumbai said in a statement.

"Artepreneur PGDM is designed to nurture creative leadership," IIM Mumbai Director Prof Manoj K Tiwari said.

Read Also
IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window For Engineer/Officer Grade A Underway;...
article-image

Participants will experience a dynamic learning journey that integrates theatre, music, dance, and yoga with management frameworks, equipping them to navigate complex real-world challenges with emotional intelligence, adaptability and resilience, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Campaign Launched To Make Parks Accessible From Early Morning To Late Night
Mumbai News: Campaign Launched To Make Parks Accessible From Early Morning To Late Night
Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid Committee Stalemate
Mumbai: Authorised Officer Appointed To Manage Jogeshwari’s Splendour Complex Society Amid Committee Stalemate
Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO
Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital
Mumbai News: BMC Faces Fresh Embarrassment Over Unregistered Technicians At Rajawadi Hospital

"The performing arts have the power to transform not just how we perform on stage, but how we lead in our communities and workplaces. This collaboration is a remarkable step in bringing creative leadership to the forefront of business education," Kher added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s KKala To Launch Creative Leadership PGDM In Performing Arts

IIM Mumbai, Kailash Kher’s KKala To Launch Creative Leadership PGDM In Performing Arts

SAI NCSSR & IIT Delhi Sign MoU Boost Sports Science & Innovation In India

SAI NCSSR & IIT Delhi Sign MoU Boost Sports Science & Innovation In India

BD Somani International School Marks 13th Annual ‘Squash A Mile’, Raises Over ₹23.5 Lakh For...

BD Somani International School Marks 13th Annual ‘Squash A Mile’, Raises Over ₹23.5 Lakh For...

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window For Engineer/Officer Grade A Underway;...

IOCL Grade A Recruitment 2025: Online Application Window For Engineer/Officer Grade A Underway;...

Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families

Delhi University Launches Financial Aid Scheme 2025 To Support Students From Low-Income Families