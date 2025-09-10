 Mumbai: SIWS College In Wadala To Host International Conference On IPR In The Age Of AI
Updated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:35 PM IST
Mumbai: SIWS College In Wadala To Host International Conference On IPR In The Age Of AI

Mumbai: SIWS College (Autonomous), Wadala, is hosting an international conference on ‘IPR in the Age of AI’, on  September 12 and 13. The event will bring together global experts, legal scholars, technologists, policymakers, creators, and industry leaders to explore the evolving field of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in the era of Artificial Intelligence.

As AI technologies increasingly generate creative and intellectual outputs—ranging from music and art to software and inventions—the conference will address pressing questions around ownership, authorship, legal reform, and ethical governance. The event also aims to examine the disruptive impact of emerging technologies such as blockchain, quantum computing, IoT, and 3D printing on traditional IPR frameworks.

The conference will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, technical sessions, and interactive performances, offering a multidisciplinary perspective on the legal, ethical, and industrial implications of AI-driven innovation. 

The conference will explore reforms in IPR law for equitable innovation, foster dialogue among global stakeholders on adaptive policy strategies, and look at the future of copyright. Other topics that will be discussed are the decline of human authorship, legal and ethical dilemmas, legal loopholes, and the risk of unregulated AI in IP creation.

Cross-border IPR challenges in a digitally connected world, ethical and legal dimensions of AI and IPR, and patentability of AI-generated inventions.

