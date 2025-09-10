 Maharashtra Schools Directed To Form Student Clubs By September 15
The SCERT has directed all Maharashtra schools to form student clubs by September 15, 2025, for Classes 1 to 12. These clubs will focus on academics and interests like Maths, Reading, Gardening, and History, with each student required to join at least one. Over time, the initiative aims to make clubs student-led, fostering leadership, teamwork, and practical skills beyond the classroom.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
Maharashtra schools to set up student clubs by September 15 to promote holistic growth, creativity, and leadership among students. | Image: Canva

The State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has directed all schools in Maharashtra to set up student clubs by September 15, 2025. The initiative covers students from Class 1 to Class 12 and is meant to promote academic development as well as extracurricular activities.

Clubs Across Subjects and Interests

Schools have been asked to set up subject-based and interest-oriented groups such as Mathematics, Reading, General Knowledge, Gardening, and History. SCERT has suggested these categories, but institutions may also establish other clubs based on local requirements and student interest. It is mandatory for every student to be a member of at least one club.

Evolution to Student-Led Model Gradually

First, teachers will oversee the establishment and operations of these clubs. However, within the next two to three years, the contribution of teachers will diminish, and the clubs will mature to be self-managed forums. Students will finally be responsible for planning, organising, and running activities.

Developing Skills Beyond the Classroom

The program is intended to foster independence, leadership, teamwork, and hands-on skills in young children at an early stage. Through participation in a variety of activities, students will be given opportunities to discover new interests and acquire skills outside of the regular curriculum.

