UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway

Chandauli News: In a horrific event, Class 12 student Anurag Saini was brutally beaten by his teacher, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, after asking his teacher about a school tour at Aditya Narayan Government Inter College in Chakia (Chandauli) UP. The teacher allegedly ripped the towel out of the neck of the student and beat him enough to the extent that he needed to be taken to Chakia Hospital, after which he was taken to Varanasi Trauma Centre in critical condition. The other student, Vikas Kumar, who came to his rescue, was also assaulted.

According to a Newstrack report, Anurag, son of Rajesh Kumar Saini of the village of Changur Lalpur, had signed the tour form and later submitted the form to the teacher to discuss the form with him. This led to a scuffle, and in the process, the teacher is said to have strangled him with a towel and an ID card, leaving him seriously wounded.

As per the report, Dinesh Kumar Yadav and his associate Dwigesh Kumar are accused by his mother, Mamta Saini, of attempted murder at Chakia Police Station. Police assured that they have received a complaint, and will take action on it once it is investigated.