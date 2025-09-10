 UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway

UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway

A Class 12 student at Aditya Narayan Government Inter College, Chandauli, was allegedly beaten by his teacher over a tour form dispute and referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre; complaint filed.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image

Chandauli News: In a horrific event, Class 12 student Anurag Saini was brutally beaten by his teacher, Dinesh Kumar Yadav, after asking his teacher about a school tour at Aditya Narayan Government Inter College in Chakia (Chandauli) UP. The teacher allegedly ripped the towel out of the neck of the student and beat him enough to the extent that he needed to be taken to Chakia Hospital, after which he was taken to Varanasi Trauma Centre in critical condition. The other student, Vikas Kumar, who came to his rescue, was also assaulted.

Read Also
JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 3181 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here
article-image

According to a Newstrack report, Anurag, son of Rajesh Kumar Saini of the village of Changur Lalpur, had signed the tour form and later submitted the form to the teacher to discuss the form with him. This led to a scuffle, and in the process, the teacher is said to have strangled him with a towel and an ID card, leaving him seriously wounded.

As per the report, Dinesh Kumar Yadav and his associate Dwigesh Kumar are accused by his mother, Mamta Saini, of attempted murder at Chakia Police Station. Police assured that they have received a complaint, and will take action on it once it is investigated.

FPJ Shorts
'Block Everything' Protests Erupt In France Over PM Francois Bayrou's Ouster & Budget Cuts; Over 200 Arrested, Police Fire Tear Gas; Videos
'Block Everything' Protests Erupt In France Over PM Francois Bayrou's Ouster & Budget Cuts; Over 200 Arrested, Police Fire Tear Gas; Videos
Apple To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Series In India, Boosting Exports And Job Creation
Apple To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Series In India, Boosting Exports And Job Creation
Odisha Police Files Chargesheet In Balasore Student Self-Immolation Death Case
Odisha Police Files Chargesheet In Balasore Student Self-Immolation Death Case
UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway
UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Police Files Chargesheet In Balasore Student Self-Immolation Death Case

Odisha Police Files Chargesheet In Balasore Student Self-Immolation Death Case

UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway

UP: Inter College Teacher Accused Of Assaulting Class 12 Student In Chandauli; Probe Underway

Delhi Govt Flags Water, & Power Availability Issues In 799 Schools; Calls For Urgent Action

Delhi Govt Flags Water, & Power Availability Issues In 799 Schools; Calls For Urgent Action

Bangladesh: Jamaat-e-Islami Student Wing Sweeps Dhaka University Polls In Historic First Since 1971;...

Bangladesh: Jamaat-e-Islami Student Wing Sweeps Dhaka University Polls In Historic First Since 1971;...

Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus

Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus