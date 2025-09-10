JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 3181 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025 | jssc.jharkhand.gov.in

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will close the online application for the appointment of female health workers today, September 10, 2025, on the official website of JSSC at www.jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive intends to fill a total of 3181 posts. This includes regular and backlog openings for the position of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) in several districts of Jharkhand.

1. Regular Vacancies: 2485

2. Backlog Vacancies: 696

3. Total: 3181

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants should make sure that they meet all eligibility conditions before submitting their applications:

1. Only female candidates can apply for these opportunities.

2. Must have completed Matriculation (Class 10) with at least 45%.

3. Must have finished 18 months of ANM training at a recognised institution.

4. Applicants need to be enrolled with the Jharkhand State Nursing Council.

5. As of August 1, 2025, the minimum age requirement is 18 years, while the maximum age is 40 years. Age relaxation will be used in accordance with government guidelines for reserved groups.

How to apply for the JSSC ANM 2025?

Aspirants should follow the steps below to apply for the JSSC ANM 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JSSC at jssc.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to register themselves by using details such as a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 4: Next, aspirants need to use their login credentials and then fill out the application form with correct information.

Step 5: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for future reference.

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Selection process

Applicants will be chosen through a written examination. Depending on the number of applicants, the exam will be held in either an OMR-based or CBT format. If the examination is administered in numerous groups, a normalisation technique will be used to guarantee that scores are consistent between groups.

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 50 for SC/ST candidates. All other category candidates must pay Rs 100. During the application procedure, you must pay the money online using the official portal.