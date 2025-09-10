AIIMS NORCET 9 2025 Admit Card To Be Out On September 12; Check Exam Details Here

AIIMS NORCET 9 2025 Admit Card | aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS NORCET 9 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will issue the AIIMS NORCET 9 admit card on September 12, 2025. Aspirants taking the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test can acquire their hall passes from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. This recruiting campaign will fill a total of 3,700 jobs.

The Institute has already released the City Intimation Slip on September 9, 2025. The city intimation slip includes information on the allocated exam city and centre address.

How to download the AIIMS NORCET 9 admit card 2025?

When the AIIMS NORCET 9 Hall Ticket 2025 becomes available, aspirants can download it using the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, click on the NORCET link and then on NORCET 9.

Step 4: Next, enter the login credentials and then submit.

Step 5: Now, the hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference.

AIIMS NORCET 9 2025: Guidelines for candidates

The instructions that need to be followed on exam day are:

1. Arrive at the exam centre at least 60 minutes before the reporting time specified on your admission card.

2. Bring only the necessary items, like your entrance card, photo ID, and stationery. Mobile phones, smartwatches, and other electronic devices are absolutely prohibited.

3. Comply with any specified dress code or prohibited accessory instructions on the admit card.

AIIMS NORCET 9 2025: Exam details

According to the timetable, the AIIMS NORCET 9 Stage 1 exam will be conducted on September 14, 2025, with the admit card distributed two days before the exam. The exam will be held in CBT format.

After this, the Stage 2 exam will take place on September 27, 2025. The results will be released in due course.