 SSC SI Admit Card 2024 For DME & DV Released; Direct Links Here
SSC SI Admit Card 2024 For DME & DV Released; Direct Links Here

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC SI Admit Card 2024 on he SSC's regional websites. The document verification and rigorous medical examination will take place from September 15 to September 24, 2025.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:23 PM IST
article-image
SSC SI Admit Card 2024 | sscner.org.in

SSC SI Admit Card 2024 has been issued by the Staff Selection Commission. The hall ticket for Sub-Inspector's comprehensive physical examination and document verification has been issued by the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces. Aspirants can obtain the hall ticket from the SSC's regional websites. The document verification and rigorous medical examination will take place from September 15 to September 24, 2025.

SSC SI Admit Card 2024: Documents required

Aspirants must bring the following documents with them for document verification:

1. Two passport-sized recent colour photograph

2. Any one of the photo ID proof- Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, Voter ID card, PAN card, Passport, Driving License, Government School/ College ID Card, Employer ID (Govt./ PSU), Any other photo-bearing ID Card issued by Central/ State Govt.

3. Matriculation/Secondary Certificate

4. Educational Qualification Certificate

5. If an applicant claims a specific qualification as equivalent, the order/letter should indicate the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been treated, as well as the equivalent clause in the Essential Qualifications.

6. Caste/Category Certificate, if necessary, Driver's License for Car and Motorcycle (issued before PST/PET date) for aspirants who have opted for Delhi Police (available exclusively to male applicants).

Direct link for the SSC SI Admit Card 2024 for MPR

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released; Exam On September 14
Click here to download the SSC SI Admit Card 2024 for NER

Note: The CAPFs' medical officer, any other medical officer, or an assistant surgeon in a Grade I hospital or dispensary run by the Central or State Government will conduct a medical evaluation of the applicants.

Aspirants who are deemed to be unfit during the Detailed Medical Examination (DME) will have their Review Medical Examination (RME) performed as part of the DME, ideally on the next day.

SSC SI Admit Card 2024: Important guidelines

Candidates who will participate in the DV/DME/RME should read the relevant guidelines below:

1. The DV/DME Centre accepts reports at 7:00 a.m.

2. Document verification will take place before the SSC CPO medical examination.

3. Aspirants must provide all original papers as indicated.

4. If needed, the SSC Review Medical Examination will be administered the day after the DME.

5. The SSC CPO medical date, time, and location are final. The Commission will not entertain any amendment requests.

