REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Posts Admit Card 2025 Released; Here's How To Download

REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Admit Card 2025 |

REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Admit Card 2025: REPCO Bank has issued the hall ticket for the 2025 Customer Service Associates (CSA) and Clerks recruitment exam. Aspirants who have signed up for the exam can now download their admit cards from REPCO's official website, repcobank.com. The hall ticket should be downloaded using the login credentials created during the registration procedure.

As per the official update, the REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk test will be held on November 8, 2025, in several locations throughout the country.

REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

The REPCO Bank admit card includes important information such as the applicant's name, registration number, roll number, exam date, time, reporting time, and exam centre address. It also contains vital guidelines to be fulfilled during the exam.

REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Admit Card 2025: Documents required

Aspirants taking the REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk test should bring the following documents to the examination centre:

1. A printed copy of the REPCO Bank hall ticket 2025 with an attached photograph.

2. A valid photo identification document, such as a PAN card, passport, voter ID, driver's licence, or Aadhaar card.

3. A photocopy of the identical ID proof that was presented in its original form.

The invigilators will verify these documents before allowing you to enter the examination hall.

REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Admit Card 2025: How to download?

To download the hall ticket, applicants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of REPCO Bank at repcobank.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Career’ tab.

Step 3: After this, click on the “Candidates can download the call letter from the following link: Click here” link.

Step 4: Next, in the login window, enter the details such as registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Download the REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk admit card 2025 and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to download the REPCO Bank CSA/Clerk Admit Card 2025

Note: Aspirants must bring their hall tickets and a valid photo ID to the examination venue. Entry to the examination hall is not permitted without these documents.