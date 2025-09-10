CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 Released; Exam On September 14

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 | vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in

CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025: The hall tickets for the Chhattisgarh Police Constable Written Examination 2025 have been released by the Chhattisgarh Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal on the official website, vyapamcg.cgstate.gov.in. The recruiting examination is being held for a total of 5,967 Constable positions.

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: Who is eligible?

Only applicants who passed the CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET), CG Police Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PMT), and Document Verification (DV) are qualified to take the written test.

About Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025

The CG Police Constable written examination will be held on September 14, 2025, with a single shift from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. The examination will be held in five districts.

Read the official notice here

How to download the CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025?

To view and download the CG police hall ticket, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025" link.

Step 3: After this, enter the details such as registration/application number and date of birth and then submit.

Step 4: Now, the CG Police Constable Admit Card 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: Guidelines

Aspirants who are going to appear at the exam centre should follow the instructions given below:

1. All applicants should arrive at their individual examination centres at least two hours before the exam day so that they can be identified with their original identity card and allowed to enter the centre after any necessary frisking.

2. Applicants need to become familiar with the geographical location of their exam centre at least one day before the exam.

3. Late entries will not be permitted. Aspirants must follow the time shown on their hall ticket.

4. Aspirants will not receive hall tickets through the post office. If any candidate has any questions about the test centre, they can call the hotline at 0771-2972780 or 8269801982 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Chhattisgarh Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2025: Documents required

On the exam day, applicants must present their original photo ID proof, such as a voter ID card, driver's license, PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, or school identity card, along with a photograph. Those who do not have these documents will be denied entry into the exam centre.