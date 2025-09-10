MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check Application Fees Here

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025 | esb.mp.gov.in

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board (MPESB) has started the application process for the Group 2 (Sub Group 3) Combined Recruitment Test - 2025. Those who qualify may apply for the exam on the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in until September 23, 2025.

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

A total of 339 openings have been announced. The category-wise number of posts is:

General: 88

EWS: 24

SC: 44

ST: 58

OBC: 125

Important dates

The form cannot be changed after September 28, 2025. The recruiting exam will be held on October 28 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The reporting times are 7:00 and 1:00 p.m., respectively.

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD (MP native) categories must pay a fee of Rs 250, while all other applicants must pay Rs 500.

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: Age limit

As of 01 January 2025, the minimum age required is 18 years. The upper age limit is 40 years for candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories, while it is 45 years for candidates from Other Backwards Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PH), and Female candidates.

Direct link to apply

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit the application form, aspirants need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPESB at esb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Group 2 posts 2025 registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, candidates need to register and then proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the confirmation and take a printout of the same for future reference.