 UPSC Releases Timetable For Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims 2025 At upsc.gov.in; Exam On February 9
The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 schedule has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission.

The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 schedule has been made public by the Union Public Service Commission. On UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in, candidates can get the schedule for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination-2025.

The organisation will fill 85 positions through this recruitment campaign.

Direct link of the schedule pdf

Important Date:

Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Registration start: September 4, 2024

Combined Geo-Scientist 2025 Registration end: September 24, 2024

Date of Examination: February 9, 2025

Examination Shifts:

First Shift: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM  (Paper I)

Second Shift: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM  (Paper II)

article-image

How to download the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 schedule:

Step 1: Visit the UPSC's official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Prelims Exam 2025 timetable link.

Step 3: Candidates can review the dates in a new PDF file that opens.

Step 4: Candidates can download the file after it has been verified.

Step 5: Save a hard copy for future reference.

Interested applicants should visit UPSC's official website for additional information.

