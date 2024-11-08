UPSC 2025 Exam Calendar Revised: Latest Updates & Notifications, Check The Full List Of New Exam Dates

UPSC 2025 Exam Calendar Revised |

On Thursday, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the updated 2025 exam schedule. The exam calendar includes the most recent dates and times for several recruitment tests. The updated UPSC Exam Calendar 2025 is available for candidates to view and download at upsc.gov.in.

The calendar states that registration will commence in January 2025 and close in February 2025, with the Civil Services Prelims Exam scheduled for May 25, 2025. Additionally, the Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam 2025 and the IES & ISS tests are scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2025, respectively. Candidates are encouraged to consult the official UPSC Exam Calendar 2025 for additional exam dates.

Revised schedule for UPSC Examinations in 2025:

S.O. Grade-B LDCE, 2024

Last Date of Application: 03.12.2024

Date of Exam: 11.01.2025 (Saturday)

Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Last Date of Application: 24.09.2024

Date of Exam: 09.02.2025 (Sunday)

CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2025

Last Date of Application: 24.12.2024

Date of Exam: 09.03.2025 (Sunday)

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 23.03.2025 (Sunday)

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2025

Last Date of Application: 31.12.2024

Date of Exam: 13.04.2025 (Sunday)

C.D.S. Examination (I), 2025

Date of Exam: 25.05.2025 (Sunday)

Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Last Date of Application: 11.02.2025

Date of Exam: 25.05.2025 (Sunday)

Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Last Date of Application: 22.11.2024

Date of Exam: 08.06.2025 (Sunday)

Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2025

Last Date of Application: 22.11.2024

Date of Exam: 08.06.2025 (Sunday)

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 14.06.2025 (Saturday)

I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2025

Last Date of Application: 04.03.2025

Date of Exam: 20.06.2025 (Friday)

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2025

Date of Commencement of Exam: 21.06.2025 (Saturday)

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 05.07.2025 (Saturday)

Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025

Last Date of Application: 11.03.2025

Date of Exam: 20.07.2025 (Sunday)

Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2025

Last Date of Application: 25.03.2025

Date of Exam: 03.08.2025 (Sunday)

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2025

Date of Exam: 10.08.2025 (Sunday)

Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025

Date of Exam: 22.08.2025 (Friday)

N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025

Last Date of Application: 17.06.2025

Date of Exam: 14.09.2025 (Sunday)

C.D.S. Examination (II), 2025

Date of Exam: 04.10.2025 (Saturday)

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 01.11.2025 (Saturday)

Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2025

Date of Exam: 16.11.2025 (Sunday)

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 29.11.2025 (Saturday)

S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE

Last Date of Application: 07.10.2025

Date of Exam: 13.12.2025 (Saturday)

Reserved for UPSC RT/Examination

Date of Exam: 20.12.2025 (Saturday)

It is recommended that candidates visit the UPSC's official website to obtain the most recent exam information and the complete schedule.