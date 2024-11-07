UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Time Table 2025 Out At upsc.gov.in, Check Dates Here

The UPSC Engineering Services (Prelims) test schedule for 2025 has been released on the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website, upsc.gov.in. Applicants who have enrolled for the test can view the full exam schedule on the official website.
UPSC ESE Prelims Exam 2025 schedule:
Exam Date: June 8, 2025
Session 1:
Time: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Paper: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
Session 2:
Time: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Paper: Paper-II (Discipline-specific) for candidates from Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
Marks: 300
Duration: 3 hours
How to view the UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 schedule:
Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: On the main page, look for and click the link to view the UPSC ESE Prelims 2025 schedule.
Step 3: Candidates can review the details on a new page that emerges.
Step 4: For future reference, save the page and print it off.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website to learn more about the exam.