 UPSC ESE 2025 Exams Postponed: New Dates Announced For Preliminary and Mains
The UPSC ESE 2025 and Engineering Services preliminary and mains examinations have been postponed by the Union Public Service Commission.

Updated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
Unsplash (Representational Pic)

The UPSC ESE 2025 and Engineering Services preliminary and mains examinations have been postponed by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can view the official notice on UPSC's website, upsc.gov.in. 

Previously, the UPSC ESE preliminary test was set for February 2, 2025, followed by the ESE mains exam on June 22, 2025.

Official Notice

According to the official notice, “In order to give sufficient time to the aspirants of ESE 2025 to prepare for the examination, the Commission has also decided to postpone the ESE (Preliminary) and ESE (Main) Exam, 2025. The ESE (Preliminary) 2025 and ESE (Main) 2025 will now be held on 8th June 2025 and 10th August 2025 respectively.”

“As per Union Public Service Commission’s Annual Programme of Examination, 2025, notification for Engineering Services Examination, 2025 (ESE, 2025) was issued on 18th September 2024 with last date of receipt of applications as 8th October 2024. Meanwhile, the Government has decided that the recruitment to the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) will be made both through the Civil Services Examinations (for Traffic, Accounts and Personnel Sub-cadres) and ESE (for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Signal & Telecommunication and Stores Sub-cadres). The Ministry of Railways has also notified Indian Railway Management Service (Amendment) Rules, 2024 on 9th October 2024,” statement further reads. 

Important Date: 

Preliminary Exam (Revised Date): June 8, 2025

Main Exam (Revised Date): August 10, 2025

Application Window Reopened: October 18, 2024

Application Window Closes: November 22, 2024

Correction Window Opens: November 23, 2024

Correction Window Closes: November 29, 2024

Registration Start Date: September 18, 2024

How to Apply for UPSC ESE 2025

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the "Active Examinations" link to view the list of examinations.

Select the ESE 2025 examination link, which will open a new page.

Click on the application link and fill in the required registration details.

Once registered, log in to your account and complete the application form.

Make the payment for the application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

