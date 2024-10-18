UPSC Reopens Application Window For Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 Until November 22

Representational

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reopened the application window for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2025 as of October 18, 2024. Candidates interested in applying can find the direct application link on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit applications is November 22, 2024. A correction window will be available from November 23 to November 29, 2024.

Candidates who have already applied do not need to submit a new application; however, they can update their One-Time Registration (OTR) profiles during the application period from October 18 to November 22, 2024. The decision to reopen the application process follows the Government's inclusion of the Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) and its sub-cadres—Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Signal & Telecom, and Stores—in the ESE 2025 scheme.

How to Apply for UPSC ESE 2025

To apply online, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Click on the "Active Examinations" link to view the list of examinations.

Select the ESE 2025 examination link, which will open a new page.

Click on the application link and fill in the required registration details.

Once registered, log in to your account and complete the application form.

Make the payment for the application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the application for future reference.

The UPSC ESE Prelims examination is scheduled for June 8, 2025, and this recruitment drive will fill a total of 232 positions. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website.

Official notification