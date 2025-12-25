 Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesmen Result 2025 Released At assamrifles.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesmen Result 2025 Released At assamrifles.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Assam Rifles has released the Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Result 2025 on assamrifles.gov.in. Candidates can check the Group B and C merit list in PDF format for the recruitment drive to fill 215 technical and tradesmen posts.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesmen Result 2025: The Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Result 2025 is now officially available on the Assam Rifles' website, assamrifles.gov.in.It was carried out for posts in Groups B and C. Examinees can visit the official website to view their merit list and result status.The names or roll numbers of the selected candidates who passed the recruiting process are listed in the results list. The finished product is now available in PDF format. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 215 technical and tradesman positions.

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesmen Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Candidates can obtain the Assam Rifles result 2025 from the official website by following the instructions provided here:

Step 1: Go to assamrifles.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Find the areas with the most recent notifications on the homepage.

Step 3: On the homepage, see the Assam Rifles result for 2025 and click on it.

Step 4: The Assam Rifles result will appear in a new PDF.

Step 5: Save it to your devices after downloading it.

Step 6: Additionally, you can print it out for later use.

Direct link of the result pdf

Assam Rifles Technical And Tradesmen Result 2025: Selection process

Physical Standard Test (PST):
Candidates’ height, chest, and weight were measured as per the prescribed standards.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET):
Applicants had to clear physical tasks designed to assess fitness and endurance.

Trade/Skill Test:
Candidates’ trade-specific or technical skills were evaluated for the post applied.

Written Test:
A computer-based examination of 100 marks was conducted.

Minimum qualifying marks:

- General/EWS: 35%

- SC/ST/OBC: 33%

Shortlisting Criteria:
Candidates were shortlisted in a 1:4 ratio against available vacancies based on performance and qualifying marks.

Detailed Medical Examination (DME):
Shortlisted candidates underwent a detailed medical test to check overall fitness.

Review Medical Examination (RME):
Candidates initially declared medically unfit were allowed to appear for an RME within the stipulated time before finalising the results.

Note:
Clearing one stage did not guarantee final selection. Candidates had to qualify at every stage to be included in the final merit list.

