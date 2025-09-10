 Delhi Govt Flags Water, & Power Availability Issues In 799 Schools; Calls For Urgent Action
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:24 PM IST
Delhi Govt Flags Water, & Power Availability Issues In 799 Schools; Calls For Urgent Action

New Delhi: The Delhi government has flagged gaps in water and power availability in 799 schools across the city and directed officials to take urgent measures to address them.

A report compiled by the education department, based on data collected from schools through forms, highlighted critical infrastructure issues affecting their daily functioning.

According to the report, out of 703 schools connected to the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Municipal Engineering Services, 59 schools reported intermittent water supply while 48 schools reported erratic or no supply at all.

These schools are being compelled to rely on tanker services or submersible pumps for their water needs.

Additionally, 22 schools were found to be fully tanker-dependent, with four of them having applied for DJB connections, the report stated.

The report also found that 10 schools have no water supply. Among them, three are undergoing reconstruction while seven depend on neighbouring schools or tankers. Of these, two schools have already applied for DJB connections.

Furthermore, 64 schools were found to rely on borewells or submersibles, which raises concerns regarding water quality and safety, it stated.

On the electricity front, six schools were found to have no power supply, either due to reconstruction work or because they share premises with other institutions.

Among the 793 schools with electricity connections, 17 reported frequent power outages affecting regular operations, it read.

In view of the findings, the education department has instructed Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) to verify the details submitted and ensure that corrective measures are implemented immediately. The schools without DJB connections have been directed to apply for new connections without delay.

The department stated that tanker supply arrangements must be made in schools reporting water disruptions.

It also directed the DDEs to coordinate with Delhi Jal Board and the respective electricity distribution companies (DISCOM) for the restoration of regular water and power supply in affected schools.

"Efforts are to be made to expedite pending applications for DJB connections and ensure that demand raised by the board is addressed at the earliest," an official said.

For tanker-dependent schools, a dedicated supply arrangement through DJB tankers will be facilitated until connections are regularised. Schools relying on borewell or submersible pumps have been advised to regularly test water quality in coordination with the health department, it said.

The department further instructed officials to work with DISCOMs, including BSES Rajdhani Power Limited, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, and BSES Yamuna Power Limited to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. Separate metering arrangements may be provided to schools sharing premises to guarantee independent billing and monitoring, it said.

In schools facing frequent outages or where generators are not available, feasibility checks for the installation of solar panels are being recommended, it stated.

All DDEs are required to submit compliance reports to the headquarters within 15 days, clearly indicating school-wise actions taken to address these issues, the official added.

