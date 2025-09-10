SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Released, Exam From September 12 To 26; Get Direct Link Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 | Official Website

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 for the candidates appearing for the Tier-1 Prelims exam. The SSC CGL Tier-1 Prelims exam is going to be conducted between September 12, 2025, and September 26, 2025, and there will be a single shift of examination held every day. Candidates can check and download the SSC CGL admit card at ssc.gov.in.

Following the official notice, admit cards are issued 2–3 days prior to the exam. They can be downloaded by candidates to verify crucial details like name, roll number, photo, date of exam, and shift timings.

The SSC CGL Admit Card is required for entry into the exam centre. Candidates are also required to bring a valid photo ID and a passport photograph that is identical to the photo uploaded during registration. Admission into the exam hall will be strictly withheld from latecomers, and candidates are requested to reach one hour prior to the exam.

Items to bring along with the admit card are:

-Printed version of SSC CGL Admit Card 2025

-Original photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

-Passport-sized photo

Aspirants are requested to check all details on the admit card and bring the necessary documents with them to prevent any trouble during the examination. The Commission has already sent the exam city intimation slips to applicants.

As per the previous notification, almost 93% of candidates have been assigned exam centres on the basis of one of their first three choices, minimising possible travel-related issues. Candidates who do not belong to this category have been allocated centers in nearby cities, at an average distance of 168 km from the location they were registered.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Direct Link