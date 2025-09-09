SSC Warns Against Sharing Or Discussing Question Papers; Violation To Invite Jail, Heavy Fines

SSC warns candidates and content creators against sharing or discussing exam question papers; violation may lead to jail and heavy fines under the PEA Act 2024. | Official Notification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a strict warning against the discussion, analysis, and dissemination of its question papers of the examination under provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024).

The commission added that it has observed individual and content creators discussing or sharing SSC exam papers on social media platforms. These acts, it explained, constitute "unfair means" under the law.

Provisions of the PEA Act, 2024

The SSC highlighted the following provisions of the Act:

Section 3: Prevents leakage, disclosure, access, possession, or sharing of exam papers and answer keys without authority.

Section 9: Makes all offences cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

Section 10: Imposes stringent punishments —

Individuals: 3–5 years of imprisonment and up to ₹10 lakh fine.

Institutions/Service Providers: Up to ₹1 crore fine, disqualification from examination, and cost recovery.

Organised Crime: 5–10 years of imprisonment and a fine of at least ₹1 crore.

Stringent Penal Action

SSC has warned that any violation will attract instant legal action under the PEA Act, 2024, as well as under other such laws. It has also appealed to content creators, social media platforms, and candidates not to indulge in or spread such prohibited content.

"Accordingly, all content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are hereby warned not to indulge in discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or their contents in any manner. Any violation will invite strict penal action under the above provisions of the PEA Act, 2024, in addition to other applicable laws," reads the notification.

The Commission called upon all stakeholders to uphold the sanctity and integrity of the examinations by avoiding anything that may compromise fairness.

Many students on social media are disappointed with SSC's warning, arguing that it restricts them from discussing exam strategies. Some aspirants believe the action may affect transparency and learning from peers.