 SSC Warns Against Sharing Or Discussing Question Papers; Violation To Invite Jail, Heavy Fines
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSSC Warns Against Sharing Or Discussing Question Papers; Violation To Invite Jail, Heavy Fines

SSC Warns Against Sharing Or Discussing Question Papers; Violation To Invite Jail, Heavy Fines

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has barred the discussion, analysis, or circulation of exam question papers under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Violators face strict penalties, including imprisonment up to 10 years and fines up to ₹1 crore.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
SSC warns candidates and content creators against sharing or discussing exam question papers; violation may lead to jail and heavy fines under the PEA Act 2024. | Official Notification

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a strict warning against the discussion, analysis, and dissemination of its question papers of the examination under provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024).

The commission added that it has observed individual and content creators discussing or sharing SSC exam papers on social media platforms. These acts, it explained, constitute "unfair means" under the law.

Provisions of the PEA Act, 2024

The SSC highlighted the following provisions of the Act:

FPJ Shorts
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
Tax Officers Must Handhold Trade, MSMEs Through GST Transition: CBIC Chief Sanjay Kumar Agarwal
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission With AKTU Graduates In Lucknow
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State
Maharashtra: Thalassemia Crisis Expected To Worsen Amid Rising Cases Among Children In State

Section 3: Prevents leakage, disclosure, access, possession, or sharing of exam papers and answer keys without authority.

Section 9: Makes all offences cognisable, non-bailable, and non-compoundable.

Section 10: Imposes stringent punishments —

Individuals: 3–5 years of imprisonment and up to ₹10 lakh fine.

Institutions/Service Providers: Up to ₹1 crore fine, disqualification from examination, and cost recovery.

Organised Crime: 5–10 years of imprisonment and a fine of at least ₹1 crore.

Read Also
SSC CGL 2025 Tier-1 Dates Announced, City Slips Released; Check What’s New This Year
article-image

Stringent Penal Action

SSC has warned that any violation will attract instant legal action under the PEA Act, 2024, as well as under other such laws. It has also appealed to content creators, social media platforms, and candidates not to indulge in or spread such prohibited content.

"Accordingly, all content creators, social media platforms, and individuals are hereby warned not to indulge in discussion, analysis, or dissemination of SSC examination question papers or their contents in any manner. Any violation will invite strict penal action under the above provisions of the PEA Act, 2024, in addition to other applicable laws," reads the notification.

The Commission called upon all stakeholders to uphold the sanctity and integrity of the examinations by avoiding anything that may compromise fairness.

Many students on social media are disappointed with SSC's warning, arguing that it restricts them from discussing exam strategies. Some aspirants believe the action may affect transparency and learning from peers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission...

'Be Patient When Life Doesn't Run…': Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Shares Lessons From Space Mission...

Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

Video: Fire Tenders Rushed After Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College Receives Bomb Threat

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To...

APPSC PGT Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Date Extended Till September 15; Here's How To...

Telangana HC Annuls Group-I Main Examination Results, Orders Re-evaluation

Telangana HC Annuls Group-I Main Examination Results, Orders Re-evaluation

Rajasthan HC Stays Cancellation Of SI Recruitment 2021; Selected Candidates Await Field Posting

Rajasthan HC Stays Cancellation Of SI Recruitment 2021; Selected Candidates Await Field Posting