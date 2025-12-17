CLAT 2026 Results Declared At consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CLAT 2026 Results: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 was announced on the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs). Candidates can visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the official website, to view the results.

The CLAT exam for undergraduate and graduate law programs offered by National Law Universities (NLUs) and other universities was administered this year on December 7 at 126 locations throughout 25 states and four Union Territories.

CLAT Results 2026: How to download?

Applicants must take the actions listed below in order to download the results:

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the CNLU's official website.

Step 2: Click the link to the final answer key and result on the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter your login information and hit submit.

Step 4: The final answer key and CLAT 2026 result will now be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the final answer key and CLAT 2026 result, then print it off for your records.

CLAT Results 2026: Counselling dates

Registration: December 16–27, 2025

First allotment list: January 7, 2026

Fee payment & admission (1st list): January 7–15, 2026

Second allotment list: January 22, 2026

Fee payment & admission (2nd list): January 22–29, 2026

Third allotment list: February 5, 2026

Fee payment & admission (3rd list): February 5–12, 2026

University fee payment: April 24, 2026

Strong involvement was demonstrated by the Consortium's stated overall attendance of approximately 96%. Approximately 57% of the candidates were female, and 43% were male.

The participation of transgender candidates was also highlighted by the CLAT. The official paper featured performance data by gender and examination city, showing impressive results from big cities like Bengaluru and New Delhi.