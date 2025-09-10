 Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal

Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad secretary Bhagwati Singh that these fake portals have replicated content and photographs from the official websites, causing confusion among candidates. "We will soon file an FIR against those operating fake websites that look similar to our official site," Singh told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 04:32 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal | Representative Image

Prayagraj (UP): The Uttar Pradesh education board Wednesday asked students to be cautious about fake websites resembling its official portal and said it will lodge an FIR against those running such websites.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad secretary Bhagwati Singh that these fake portals have replicated content and photographs from the official websites, causing confusion among candidates.

"We will soon file an FIR against those operating fake websites that look similar to our official site," Singh told PTI.

Read Also
University Of Canberra’s UC T10 Cricket Challenge Concludes In Bengaluru; St Joseph’s And...
article-image

In a statement, the UP Board warned the students about these fraudulent websites with domain names such as upmsp-edu.in and upmsponline.in, saying these can mislead people.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal
Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal
VIDEO: Women Throw Slippers, Crush Effigy Of Aniruddhacharya In Varanasi Over His '25 Saal Ki Ladki 4 Jagah Moonh Maarti Hai' Remark
VIDEO: Women Throw Slippers, Crush Effigy Of Aniruddhacharya In Varanasi Over His '25 Saal Ki Ladki 4 Jagah Moonh Maarti Hai' Remark
ED Crackdown On Karnataka Congress MLAs Uncovers Gold, Silver & Lavish Assets
ED Crackdown On Karnataka Congress MLAs Uncovers Gold, Silver & Lavish Assets
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Flags Possible International Conspiracy Behind Gen-Z-Led Protests In Nepal
Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Flags Possible International Conspiracy Behind Gen-Z-Led Protests In Nepal

The board also asked people to avoid relying on any information, links or payment options available on these fake websites, clarifying that it has no connection with such activities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal

Uttar Pradesh Education Board Warns Students Against Fake Websites Mimicking Official Portal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Join Launch Of IIM-Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus On...

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Join Launch Of IIM-Ahmedabad's Dubai Campus On...

University Of Canberra’s UC T10 Cricket Challenge Concludes In Bengaluru; St Joseph’s And...

University Of Canberra’s UC T10 Cricket Challenge Concludes In Bengaluru; St Joseph’s And...

Adani GEMS School Of Excellence, Lucknow, Ranks 3rd Among India's Best Emerging Schools

Adani GEMS School Of Excellence, Lucknow, Ranks 3rd Among India's Best Emerging Schools

President Droupadi Murmu Hails AI-Based Translation Tool 'Adi Vaani' As Key Step In Tribal Education...

President Droupadi Murmu Hails AI-Based Translation Tool 'Adi Vaani' As Key Step In Tribal Education...