RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And Process Here

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has announced the RBI Grade B Notification 2025 with 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. Interested candidates may review the RBI Grade B notification PDF, which is currently accessible for download on the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in. It includes the application procedure, curriculum, exam pattern, and eligibility requirements.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Important dates

Notification Release Date: September 8, 2025

Registration Dates: September 10 to September 30, 2025

Last Date to Apply: September 30, 2025 (till 6:00 PM)

Phase I Exam Date: October 18–19, 2025

Phase II Exam Date: December 6–7, 2025

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Vacancy details

The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 has announced 120 vacancies in total.

Vacancies are divided across three streams:

- General: 83 posts

- DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research): 17 posts

- DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management): 20 posts

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions mentioned in the RBI Grade B 2025 notification:

Educational Qualification:

General Stream: Minimum 60% in graduation (or 55% in postgraduation).

DEPR Stream: Master’s degree in Finance or Economics.

DSIM Stream: Master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematical Economics.

Age Limit:

Minimum: 21 years

Maximum: 30 years

Relaxations apply for reserved categories and candidates with MPhil/PhD degrees.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Steps to register

Step 1: Visit rbi.org.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the RBI Grade B Online Application link from the webpage.

Step 3: The screen will display a new login page.

Step 4: Select "New Registration" now.

Step 5: Fill out the RBI Grade B registration form by entering all the information.

Step 6: Enter your password and registration number to log in.

Step 7: Complete the application, submit your photos, and pay the RBI Grade B application cost.

Step 8: Fill up and save the RBI Grade B application form.

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Selection process

The RBI Grade B 2025 selection process will be held in three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Interview: To be conducted after the declaration of Phase II results

