RBI Grade B Notification 2025 OUT For 120 Vacancies At rbi.org.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, And Process Here

RBI Grade B Notification 2025: The Reserve Bank of India has announced the RBI Grade B Notification 2025 with 120 vacancies across General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. Interested candidates may review the RBI Grade B notification PDF, which is currently accessible for download on the RBI's official website, rbi.org.in. It includes the application procedure, curriculum, exam pattern, and eligibility requirements.
RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Important dates
Notification Release Date: September 8, 2025
Registration Dates: September 10 to September 30, 2025
Last Date to Apply: September 30, 2025 (till 6:00 PM)
Phase I Exam Date: October 18–19, 2025
Phase II Exam Date: December 6–7, 2025
RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Vacancy details
The RBI Grade B Notification 2025 has announced 120 vacancies in total.
Vacancies are divided across three streams:
- General: 83 posts
- DEPR (Department of Economic and Policy Research): 17 posts
- DSIM (Department of Statistics and Information Management): 20 posts
RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must meet the eligibility conditions mentioned in the RBI Grade B 2025 notification:
Educational Qualification:
General Stream: Minimum 60% in graduation (or 55% in postgraduation).
DEPR Stream: Master’s degree in Finance or Economics.
DSIM Stream: Master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematical Economics.
Age Limit:
Minimum: 21 years
Maximum: 30 years
Relaxations apply for reserved categories and candidates with MPhil/PhD degrees.
RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Steps to register
Step 1: Visit rbi.org.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select the RBI Grade B Online Application link from the webpage.
Step 3: The screen will display a new login page.
Step 4: Select "New Registration" now.
Step 5: Fill out the RBI Grade B registration form by entering all the information.
Step 6: Enter your password and registration number to log in.
Step 7: Complete the application, submit your photos, and pay the RBI Grade B application cost.
Step 8: Fill up and save the RBI Grade B application form.
RBI Grade B Notification 2025: Selection process
The RBI Grade B 2025 selection process will be held in three phases: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.
Phase I Exam Date: October 18 and 19, 2025
Phase II Exam Date: December 6 and 7, 2025
Interview: To be conducted after the declaration of Phase II results
For more information, eligible and interested candidates are advised to visit the official website.