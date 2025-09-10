UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 | Official Website

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Directorate General of Medical Education and Training (DGME), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the full schedule for Round 2 of UP NEET UG 2025 counselling for MBBS and BDS course admissions under the state quota in government, private medical, and dental colleges.

Registration and Schedule

Candidates can register for Round 2 between September 10, 2025 (5 PM) and September 15, 2025 (11 AM). Fee payment and document upload also need to be done within this time. The merit list will be announced on 15th September, with the choice-filling window between September 15 (5 PM) and September 18 (5 PM). The result of seat allotment will be announced on 19th September, and candidates selected can download their allotment letters from September 20 to 26.

Registration and Security Fees

For Round 2, candidates have to pay a registration fee of ₹2,000 online. Besides this, a security deposit is also required:

₹30,000 for government medical colleges

₹2,00,000 for private medical colleges

₹1,00,000 for private dental colleges

Important Advisory for Candidates

Candidates who have registered, uploaded documents, and paid the mandatory security amount will be eligible for choice-filling only. Applicants are requested to thoroughly verify their eligibility before applying.

The step-by-step counselling brochure and guidelines can be accessed on upneet.in and dgme.up.gov.in. The candidates must keep visiting the websites regularly.

UP NEET PG Counselling 2025: Here's How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- upneet.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter the essential details

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Note: Download the UP NEET PG Counselling 2025 confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.