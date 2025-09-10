Adani GEMS School Of Excellence, Lucknow, Ranks 3rd Among India's Best Emerging Schools | File Pic

New Delhi: Adani GEMS School of Excellence, Lucknow, has been recognised as the third ‘Best Emerging School’ in India and ranked number one in Lucknow, a milestone that highlights its growing reputation for educational excellence in its first year of operations.

Since its inception, Adani GEMS School of Excellence has distinguished itself through innovative pedagogy, world-class infrastructure, and a focus on holistic student empowerment.

The award underscores the school’s role as a transformative institution, committed to nurturing creativity, critical thinking, and values that prepare learners to thrive as global citizens.

Statement By Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani GEMS Education

“This recognition reinforces our belief that education must go beyond academics to create socially responsible, confident, and compassionate individuals,” said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani GEMS Education.

“Being named the top emerging school in Lucknow and among the best in India is both an honour and a responsibility as we continue to set benchmarks in progressive education,” she added.

The recognition was announced by Cfore -- a multidisciplinary research organisation that conducted a nationwide survey to identify the top emerging private schools in India.

Respondents, including parents, teachers, principals, educationists, and students, rated schools on a 10-point scale across 14 parameters, covering academics, pedagogy, infrastructure, innovation, and student development.

The official award ceremony will take place on September 10 in New Delhi, where leading educationists and institutions will be honoured.

With this recognition, Adani GEMS School of Excellence reaffirms its mission to inspire young minds, strengthen community engagement, and build a brighter future.

The school has a lush green campus, state-of-the-art facilities, a globally benchmarked curriculum, and exceptional educators who inspire students to explore, discover, and achieve.

The school imbibes global best practices towards an enriching quality education within the CBSE programme of study.

