 Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUtkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus

Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus

Students and alumni of Utkal University protested at the VC’s office demanding eviction of illegal residents in staff quarters and slum dwellers on campus, a day after outsiders were removed from hostels. Officials said notices were issued, and eviction drives will follow in coordination with civic authorities.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhubaneswar: A day after Utkal University evicted non-boarders from hostels, several students and former pupils on Tuesday stormed into the office of the vice chancellor and demanded the removal of illegal occupants living in quarters and slum-dwellers residing on the campus.

The students and alumni of the university staged a protest in front of Vice Chancellor Jagneshwar Dandapat, Registrar Swati Mishra and other officials of the institute.

Statement Of A Protesting Former Student

"Everyone wants peace here. Outsiders were removed from the hostels on Monday. We demand similar eviction of those living illegally in quarters and slum dwellers residing on the campus," a protesting former student said.

FPJ Shorts
Samruddhi Mahamarg Nail Video: MSRDC Issues Clarification After Clip Goes Viral
Samruddhi Mahamarg Nail Video: MSRDC Issues Clarification After Clip Goes Viral
Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus
Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus
JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 3181 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here
JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 3181 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here
Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act
Pune: Supriya Sule Leads NCP-SP Protest Against Maharashtra Special Public Security Act
Read Also
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Released, Exam From September 12 To 26; Get Direct Link Here
article-image

The vice chancellor said the university again issued a notice to those residing illegally on the campus, and asserted that they would be evicted soon.

On the removal of slum dwellers from the campus, he said a discussion has been initiated with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in this regard.

"We have to follow certain rules to evict the unauthorised occupants from the quarters. We had earlier issued a notice to them, and a second notice was issued on Tuesday, giving them a three-day deadline to vacate the premises. Eviction drives would soon be carried out," Registrar Swati Mishra said.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Announces Important Dates For Class 10 And 12 Exam Forms And LOC
article-image

A special drive was launched to remove all outsiders from the hostels to ensure a better academic environment on the campus, she said.

The university, with the help of the police force, evicted non-boarders from hostels on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus

Utkal University Students Stage Protest, Demand Eviction Of Unauthorized Occupants From Campus

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 3181 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here

JSSC ANM Recruitment 2025: Registration Window For 3181 Posts Closes Today; Check Details Here

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From...

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Urges Centre To Exempt Spending On Young India School Construction From...

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Schedule And Fees

Telangana High Court Directs TGPSC To Re-Evaluate Group-I Mains Answer Scripts, Sets Aside Previous...

Telangana High Court Directs TGPSC To Re-Evaluate Group-I Mains Answer Scripts, Sets Aside Previous...