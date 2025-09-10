 CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Announces Important Dates For Class 10 And 12 Exam Forms And LOC
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Announces Important Dates For Class 10 And 12 Exam Forms And LOC

CBSE has announced key deadlines for Class 10 and 12 board exam submissions. Schools must submit the List of Candidates (LOC) between August 29 and September 30, 2025, while private candidates can submit exam forms from September 9 to 30, 2025. Late submissions will be accepted with a fee from October 3 to October 11.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 12:39 PM IST
CBSE Board Exams 2026 | Official Notification

CBSE Board Exams 2026: CBSE has asked all the affiliated schools to upload the List of Candidates (LOC) for Class 10 and 12 between August 29 and September 30, 2025, without a late fee. The portal will be open again from October 3 to October 11, 2025, with a late fee. For challan-based payments, the last date without a late fee will be September 22.

Web Module for CWSN Students

Special needs students (CWSN) in need of exemption can avail themselves of the special web module from September 9 to 22, 2025, without a late fee. The module will be available again from October 3 to October 8, 2025, with a late fee being charged.

Submission of Private Candidate Exam Form

Private 10 and 12 class candidates may fill up their examination forms from September 9 to September 30, 2025, without a late fee. Forms may also be submitted from October 3 to October 11, 2025, on a late fee. CBSE made it clear that all processes will shut down at 11:59 pm on the given dates.

CBSE Advisory to Schools and Candidates

The Board has requested schools and private candidates to adhere to the timelines so that no last-minute problems and extra charges are incurred.

CBSE has declared partial relaxation of the APAAR ID requirement for the 2026 board exams. Schools may submit the List of Candidates (LoC) even when the students do not possess an APAAR ID, by marking entries as 'refused' or 'not generated'.

The move follows CBSE receiving several representations from schools about technical and administrative challenges in the creation of APAAR IDs. Issues mentioned include integration problems, mismatches in data, delay in corrections or updates, and cases where parental permission was not taken.

