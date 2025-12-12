 INI CET January 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result Declared By AIIMS At aiimsexams.ac.in; Candidates Can Download Allotment PDF
AIIMS has released the INI CET January 2026 mock round counselling results. Candidates for MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS can now download the seat allotment PDF from aiimsexams.ac.in. The process covers 1,643 seats across major institutes.

Friday, December 12, 2025
INI CET January 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result: The INI CET mock round counseling results for the January 2026 session have been formally issued by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. The INI CET 2026 counseling seat allotment result PDF is now available on the official website for students who took part in the mock round counseling process for MD, MS, MCh, DM, and MDS courses at AIIMS and other participating institutions. You can access the allocation result for the mock round at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Counseling is being done in preparation for the November 2025 exam for the January 2026 term. This allocation method reportedly involves 1,643 seats from several prestigious universities, including all of AIIMS, JIPMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST.

INI CET January 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result: Important dates

Exercising of choices (Institute & subject/speciality) – Mock Round: 06 Dec 2025 to 09 Dec 2025

Announcement of seat allocation – Mock Round: 11 Dec 2025

Exercising of choices (Institute & subject/speciality) – First Round: 12 Dec 2025 to 13 Dec 2025

INI CET January 2026 Mock Seat Allotment Result: Steps to check the result

For the INI CET January 2026 allocation outcome, the following procedures must be followed:

Step 1: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the "Important Announcements" section.

Step 3: Select "INI CET January 2026 Mock Round of Online Seat Allocation Results."

Step 4: Download the INI CET 2025 counseling results PDF by clicking the "Session" link.

Step 5: Verify your assigned specialty and institute.

Step 6: For future use, download and print the results.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.

