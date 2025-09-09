CBSE Board Exam 2026: Private Candidate Form Submission For Class 10, 12 Begins Today; Know Application Process, Guidelines

CBSE Board Exam 2026 | Official Website

CBSE Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the process of submission of examination forms for Class 10 and Class 12 private students from today, September 9, 2025. The board has assured that such students will sit for the Board Examinations to be held in February–April 2026, in addition to regular candidates.

Who Can Apply

As per CBSE's notification, only a particular group of students can apply as private candidates. They are:

-2024–25 batch students who announced 'Essential Repeat' in the 2025 result.

-Students who got placed in the Compartment in the 2025 Main or Supplementary exam.

-Candidates who were declared Fail/Essential Repeat between 2020–2025.

-Students who passed in the year 2025 but wish to enhance their performance in one or more subjects.

Application Process

Applications can be submitted through the official CBSE portal at cbse.gov.in. Candidates need to be careful while choosing their category and details, as only one application form will be considered. The system will automatically generate the list of subjects for which a candidate can apply. Applicants are requested to go through the curriculum, pass requirements, and scheme of studies for 2026 prior to that.

The application form asks for a scan of a passport-size photo and signature (max 40 KB) and fees payment through net banking, UPI, debit card or credit card.

Major Guidelines

CBSE will assign a fresh roll number to all the private candidates in 2026, and nobody can appear with an old roll number. Once a centre is assigned, it will remain fixed based on the city chosen in the form, and no changes will be accepted. Students should also submit a correct postal address for correspondence.

The board has encouraged applicants to carefully read all instructions so they do not make mistakes, since afterwards corrections will not be permitted.