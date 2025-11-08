Navi Mumbai Resonates with 'Vande Mataram': 3,000 Students Celebrate 150 Years Of Patriotism In Panvel |

Navi Mumbai: Marking 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, a grand patriotic gathering was held at K.A. Bantia School grounds in New Panvel on Friday. The event, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as part of a nationwide initiative across 150 locations, saw a resounding rendition of the immortal hymn that has inspired generations of freedom fighters and patriots.

The celebration, held in the presence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, turned into an emotional tribute to the Motherland, uniting thousands in a shared feeling of pride, patriotism, and national unity.

Actor and nationalist thinker Sharad Ponkshe delivered a thought-provoking address, tracing the historical journey and significance of the song penned by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1875. Ponkshe highlighted that ‘Vande Mataram’ transcends religion and represents a heartfelt tribute to the Motherland, symbolizing the essence of India’s unity and cultural pride.

Over 3,000 students from various schools, along with numerous social and cultural organizations, participated in the mass chorus, which created an electrifying atmosphere of nationalism.

The event also revisited the historic legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’ — first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Indian National Congress session and adopted as the national song the same year. During the 1905 anti-partition movement in Bengal, the song became a rallying cry of resistance, forcing the British to revoke their decision. Despite being banned during colonial rule, its echo continued to inspire millions across India.

Speaking at the event, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said, “This celebration was organized to strengthen pride in our Motherland and carry forward the inspiration of ‘Vande Mataram’ to the next generation. The patriotic spirit witnessed here is deeply inspiring.”

Sharad Ponkshe added, “‘Vande Mataram’ is not tied to any religion. It is a soulful salute to our land and culture — a symbol of national unity and self-respect.”

MLA Prashant Thakur expressed gratitude to participants, saying, “‘Vande Mataram’ is a legacy of pride and unity. It must reach every citizen and every generation. I thank all students, institutions, and citizens who made this historic event a grand success.”

The Panvel event stood out as a vibrant celebration of India’s cultural identity and patriotism — an emotional reminder that ‘Vande Mataram’ is not just a song, but the very heartbeat of the nation.

