Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination

A 48-year-old cab driver, identified as Lom Shankar, has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly masturbating in front of a Delhi University student while driving through Maurice Nagar on Monday, as reported by ANI. The incident has raised serious concerns over passenger safety in app-based and local cabs.

The victim, a postgraduate student at Ambedkar University from Bengaluru, had booked the cab from her rented accommodation in Model Town. According to her complaint, the driver initially insisted she sit in the front seat, which she refused. The driver reportedly then passed lewd remarks upon realising she was from South India, attempted to touch her, and eventually began masturbating in the moving vehicle.

The driver ignored the student’s protests and continued driving until they reached North Campus, where she finally managed to escape and seek assistance. She later filed a written complaint at Maurice Nagar police station.

Authorities confirmed that the accused, a resident of Malka Ganj, is now in police custody. The cab has been seized for forensic examination, and the student is receiving counselling support, as per the media reports.

The incident has sparked discussions on the safety protocols in cabs and the responsibility of drivers towards their passengers.