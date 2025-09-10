 Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDelhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination

Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination

A 48-year-old Delhi cab driver, Lom Shankar, was arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of a DU student from Ambedkar University while driving through Maurice Nagar. The student escaped near North Campus and filed a complaint at Maurice Nagar police station. The cab has been seized for forensic examination, and the student is receiving counselling support.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

A 48-year-old cab driver, identified as Lom Shankar, has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly masturbating in front of a Delhi University student while driving through Maurice Nagar on Monday, as reported by ANI. The incident has raised serious concerns over passenger safety in app-based and local cabs.

The victim, a postgraduate student at Ambedkar University from Bengaluru, had booked the cab from her rented accommodation in Model Town. According to her complaint, the driver initially insisted she sit in the front seat, which she refused. The driver reportedly then passed lewd remarks upon realising she was from South India, attempted to touch her, and eventually began masturbating in the moving vehicle.

The driver ignored the student’s protests and continued driving until they reached North Campus, where she finally managed to escape and seek assistance. She later filed a written complaint at Maurice Nagar police station.

Authorities confirmed that the accused, a resident of Malka Ganj, is now in police custody. The cab has been seized for forensic examination, and the student is receiving counselling support, as per the media reports.

FPJ Shorts
US President Trump’s Positive Remarks Spark Optimism, India-US Trade Deal Hopes Lift Market Sentiment
US President Trump’s Positive Remarks Spark Optimism, India-US Trade Deal Hopes Lift Market Sentiment
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For Forensic Examination
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
On Camera: Lady Driver Accidentally Rams Car Into Barber Shop In Peru While Parking, Leaves 2 Injured
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?
IND vs UAE Asia Cup Record: How Have Both Teams Fared Against Each Other In The Past?

The incident has sparked discussions on the safety protocols in cabs and the responsibility of drivers towards their passengers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For...

Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For...

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual, Private Exams Scheduled For September 10; New Dates Soon

JKBOSE Postpones Class 10, 12 Bi-Annual, Private Exams Scheduled For September 10; New Dates Soon

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check...

MPESB Group 2 Sub Group 3 JE & Other Post Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Underway; Check...

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

UPSSSC PET Answer Key 2025 Released At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here

Shooting At Greater Noida Hostel Leaves First-Year PGDMA Student Dead, Roommate Critically Injured

Shooting At Greater Noida Hostel Leaves First-Year PGDMA Student Dead, Roommate Critically Injured