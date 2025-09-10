 ABVP Holds 'Chhatra Garjana' Rally In DU Ahead Of Student Union Polls, Raising Host Of Student Demands
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationABVP Holds 'Chhatra Garjana' Rally In DU Ahead Of Student Union Polls, Raising Host Of Student Demands

ABVP Holds 'Chhatra Garjana' Rally In DU Ahead Of Student Union Polls, Raising Host Of Student Demands

The rally, led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders and probable candidates, highlighted issues such as a porta cabin-free university, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and appointment of psychologists and gynaecologists in every college, according to a statement issued by the student body.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
ABVP Holds 'Chhatra Garjana' Rally In DU Ahead Of Student Union Polls, Raising Host Of Student Demands | X @ABVPVoice

New Delhi: Many DU students on Tuesday participated in the ABVP's "Chhatra Garjana" rally held simultaneously in the North and South campuses, raising a host of student-related demands ahead of the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

About The Rally

The rally, led by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leaders and probable candidates, highlighted issues such as a porta cabin-free university, scholarships for SC, ST, OBC students and appointment of psychologists and gynaecologists in every college, according to a statement issued by the student body.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Board Announces Important Dates For Class 10 And 12 Exam Forms And LOC
article-image
Read Also
SSC SI Admit Card 2024 For DME & DV Released; Direct Links Here
article-image

The other demands included a centralised placement cell, concessional metro passes, National Cadet Corps (NCC) facilities for girl students, supplementary exams for final-year students, fellowship for undergraduate fourth-year students and a coordination committee for hostel students to prevent exploitation.

FPJ Shorts
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video
'Murder By State': Lady Riding On Scooter Loses Balance Due To Pothole On Mangalore Highway, Gets Crushed To Death By Passing Truck; Video
Nirav Modi LoU Case: CBI Court Discharges Former PNB Executive K V Brahmaji Rao
Nirav Modi LoU Case: CBI Court Discharges Former PNB Executive K V Brahmaji Rao
'Situation In India Also Not Good, Everyone Should Be Cautious': Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut Amid Nepal Protests
'Situation In India Also Not Good, Everyone Should Be Cautious': Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut Amid Nepal Protests
SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing
SEBI Eases IPO Rules: Startup Founders Can Retain Employee Stock Options Granted A Year Before Filing

Eight DUSU aspirants from the ABVP -- Aryan Maan, Bhoomika Chauhan, Deepika Jha, Ishu Maurya, Kunal Chaudhary, Lakshyaraj Singh, Govind Tanwar and Yash Dabas -- joined the protest and urged the Delhi University administration to address students' grievances.

National GS Of ABVP, Virendra Solanki's Statement

"The ABVP has received great support from students in both campuses. The student council fights for student rights 365 days a year and today, once again, students have given us their valuable support. We have demanded that the DU administration resolve students' issues at the earliest," national general secretary of the organisation, Virendra Solanki said.

Read Also
LIC AAO Exam Centre List 2025 Released; Prelims On October 3; Admit Cards Expected By Sept 25
article-image

ABVP Delhi state secretary Sarthak Sharma said the rally reflected the "unified voice of DU students", pointing to problems like a lack of infrastructure, the absence of gynaecologists for girl students and clean drinking water.

The "Chhatra Garjana" rally came days before the 2025-26 DUSU polls, scheduled for September 18, with the counting of votes to be taken up the next day.

The polls this year are being conducted under strict measures against defacement, in line with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

Read Also
Delhi Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of Ambedkar University Student; Arrested, Vehicle Seized For...
article-image

Last year, the Delhi High Court had withheld the counting of votes over defacement of public property during campaigning and allowed it to proceed only after the defaced properties were cleaned.

Meanwhile, the ABVP has released a list of 11 probable candidates for the central panel, with the final four names to be announced on September 11.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana High Court Directs TGPSC To Re-Evaluate Group-I Mains Answer Scripts, Sets Aside Previous...

Telangana High Court Directs TGPSC To Re-Evaluate Group-I Mains Answer Scripts, Sets Aside Previous...

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Released, Exam From September 12 To 26; Get Direct Link Here

SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Released, Exam From September 12 To 26; Get Direct Link Here

Kerala HC Refuses To Reinstate University Registrar In 'Bharat Mata Portrait' Row

Kerala HC Refuses To Reinstate University Registrar In 'Bharat Mata Portrait' Row

Karnataka Lokayukta Conducts Raids At 69 Locations In ₹35 Crore Bidar Veterinary University Scam

Karnataka Lokayukta Conducts Raids At 69 Locations In ₹35 Crore Bidar Veterinary University Scam

AIIMS NORCET 9 2025 Admit Card To Be Out On September 12; Check Exam Details Here

AIIMS NORCET 9 2025 Admit Card To Be Out On September 12; Check Exam Details Here