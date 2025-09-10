 LIC AAO Exam Centre List 2025 Released; Prelims On October 3; Admit Cards Expected By Sept 25
LIC has released the AAO Exam 2025 centre list for prelims and mains. The exam is scheduled for October 3, 2025, with admit cards expected by September 25 or 26. This year, LIC has announced 841 vacancies.

LIC AAO Exam 2025: The LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Exam 2025 exam centre list has been formally released by the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). The cities where the preliminary and main exams will be held are now visible to candidates. LIC has advertised 841 openings for the AAO position this year.

About seven days prior to the exam date, LIC is anticipated to release the admission cards for the preliminary exam. Candidates should be able to download their admit cards from late September onwards.

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Important dates

AAO Preliminary Exam Date: October 3, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: Expected on September 25 or 26, 2025 (7 days before exam)

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Steps to download admit card

Candidates should take the following actions to view their admission card:

Step 1: Go to either the IBPS website at ibpsonline.ibps.in or the official LIC website at licindia.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the AAO/AE Recruitment or Careers area.

Step 3: Select the "AAO 2025 Recruitment" link.

Step 4: Choose the option to download the "AAO admit card 2025."

Step 5: Type in your security code, password, and registration number.

Step 6: Print a copy of the admit card for the day of the test and save it.

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Exam pattern

Mode: Online, objective-type test

Sections: 3 (Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, English Language)

Duration: 1 hour

Total Questions: 100

Maximum Marks: 70

Sectional timing applies

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Marking scheme

No negative marking

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions, 35 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 questions, 35 marks

English Language: 30 questions, 30 marks (qualifying only; not counted in ranking)

English section covers grammar, vocabulary, and comprehension

LIC AAO Exam 2025: Preliminary Exam Guidelines

The preliminary exam will be held in cities across all states and union territories.

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based, online format.

Candidates must carry their admit card and a valid photo ID to the exam center.

Arriving on time is important, as latecomers may not be permitted.

Candidates should visit the LIC's official website for additional relevant information.

