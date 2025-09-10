 Karnataka Lokayukta Conducts Raids At 69 Locations In ₹35 Crore Bidar Veterinary University Scam
Karnataka Lokayukta Conducts Raids At 69 Locations In ₹35 Crore Bidar Veterinary University Scam

The Karnataka Lokayukta was on Wednesday conducting raids at 69 locations across the state in connection with the Bidar KVAFSU scam. According to sources, the raids are being conducted at the residences of university officials, staff members, and at offices.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka Lokayukta Conducts Raids At 69 Locations In ₹35 Crore Bidar Veterinary University Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bidar (Karnataka): The Karnataka Lokayukta was on Wednesday conducting raids at 69 locations across the state in connection with the Bidar KVAFSU scam.

According to sources, the raids are being conducted at the residences of university officials, staff members, and at offices.

Details

Currently, the raids are underway at 24 locations in Bidar district, 31 locations in Bengaluru, two places in Koppal district, two locations in Chikkamagaluru district, as well as in Hassan, Ramanagara, Kolar, Udupi, and other locations across the state.

The raids are based on a complaint filed with the Lokayukta regarding a Rs 35 crore scam in the Bidar Karnataka Veterinary, Animal, and Fisheries University (KVAFSU). The complaint was lodged in August 2021 at the Bidar Lokayukta office by Venkat Reddy, a resident of Bengaluru.

The Lokayukta investigation revealed misappropriation of Rs 22 crore.

The sleuths are conducting raids at the residences, offices, business establishments and properties of officers and staff members of the university who served in 2021. These raids are being carried out under the supervision of Lokayukta ADGP Manish Karbikar.

It was alleged that fake bills were created in the purchase of equipment and supplies, leading to huge misappropriation of funds. The Lokayukta sleuths are scrutinising the documents and records seized from the offices, residences and business establishments.

More information regarding Lokayukta raids is yet to come. The official statement from the Karnataka Lokayukta is expected by the end of the day.

The Government of Karnataka established the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Science exclusively for the development of education and learning, conduct of research and transfer of rural-oriented technologies in the areas of veterinary, animal, dairy and fisheries sciences.

On July 30, the Lokayukta police conducted search operations across Karnataka at the offices and residences of five government officials and seized disproportionate assets worth Rs 24.4 crore. Based on the complaints, several teams of Lokayukta police carried out raids at 25 places in Bengaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan and Chikkaballapura simultaneously and seized movable and immovable properties which are disproportionate to their known source of income.

