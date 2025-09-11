TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Begins; Check Details Here

TNMRB Recruitment 2025 | mrb.tn.gov.in

TNMRB Recruitment 2025: The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has issued the official recruitment announcement for the position of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha). Suitable applicants may apply for the positions on the official website of TN MRB at mrb.tn.gov.in until September 29, 2025.

TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

The recruitment effort intends to fill 27 openings. The category-wise break-up for these vacancies is:

1. General Turn: 6

2. Backward Classes: 6

3. Backward Classes (Muslim): 1

4. Most Backward Classes/Denotified Communities: 5

5. Scheduled Caste: 4

6. Scheduled Tribes: 5

7. Total: 27

Note: The pay scale for the post of Assistant Medical Officer (Siddha) under TNMRB is Level-22, with a salary ranging from Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 2,05,700.

TNMRB Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply for this recruitment, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNMRB at mrb.tn.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the AMO registration link, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, aspirants have to register themselves and proceed with the process.

Step 4: Now, fill out the form, make the payment, and then submit the form.

Step 5: Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Application fees

Aspirants from the SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) categories are instructed to pay a fee of Rs 500, while all other categories must pay Rs 1000.

Read the official notice here

TNMRB Recruitment 2025: Age limit

As of July 1, 2025, candidates must be at least 37 years old. The upper age limit has been eased for reserved category applicants.